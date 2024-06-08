Report: Caitlin Clark Left Off USA Basketball Olympic Team for Paris 2024

Indiana Fever's rookie sensation Caitlin Clark will not be part of the United States women's basketball roster at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This was reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

No Caitlin Clark in Team USA for Paris Olympics 2024

This summer, the world's best women's basketball players will compete for the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but WNBA’s rookie phenom Caitlin Clark won't be among them. As reported by Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, Mark Puleo, Ben Pickman, and Chantel Jennings of The Athletic, Clark will likely be excluded from the 12-player roster for the Team USA women's basketball team.

Team USA is the reigning Olympic champion, and it has won seven consecutive gold medals at the Olympics since 1996. In March 2024, Caitlin Clark was named to the initial pool of 14 players invited to participate in the Team USA training camp.

However, she was unable to attend the camp as she was competing in the NCAA Final Four tournament for Iowa. Despite being the women's NCAA leading scorer of all time and an extremely popular athlete amongst fans, Caitlin Clark is expected to be named an Olympic alternate.

Why Clark won't be on Team USA roster for Paris Olympics 2024

According to the report, USA Basketball preferred more veterans for the team. The US Olympic women's basketball team will reportedly feature A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Sabrina Ionescu, Chelsea Gray, and Kahleah Copper.

The selectors chose not to include the rookie phenom Clarke this time around. Among the selected players, only Copper, Ionescu, and Thomas are going to be first-time Olympians.

Advertisement

Caitlin Clark’s rookie season

Caitlin Clark is having a great rookie year with the Indiana Fever, averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in 12 games played as of June 8, 2024. Caitlin is playing great but is definitely facing the typical rookie adjustments as she is shooting just 32.7% from the field, well below her college percentage of 37.7%. She is also averaging 5.6 turnovers per game.

Clarke has had moments of brilliance. Clark already holds the all-time WNBA rookie record with seven 3-pointers in a game and is the first player in WNBA history with 200 points and 75 assists in her first 12 games.

Fans' reaction and Caitlin Clark’s future

Many fans are saddened that Caitlin Clark won't be part of the Paris Olympics team, but they understand the learning curve she is facing. Caitlin Clark is undoubtedly on her way to greatness, and her exclusion from the Olympic team this year does not diminish her potential and future impact on women's basketball.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Report: 'I've Been Watching Harry Potter': Jaylen Brown Goes From Hoops to Hogwarts Before the NBA Finals