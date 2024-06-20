REPORT: Caitlin Clark’s Stardom Drives Record WNBA Viewership Across Multiple Networks

The #1 overall pick of 2024 WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark, is proving that she is a hit for a reason. This season, six networks—CBS, ESPN2, ABC, ESPN, Ion, and NBA TV—have reported their highest-ever WNBA game viewership, all featuring the Indiana Fever headlined by Caitlin Clark.

The NCAA's all-time leading scorer is taking the world of women's professional basketball by storm as her scintillating style of play continues to attract fans. Caitlin Clark’s every game is sold-out, and she is drawing record-breaking viewership across multiple TV networks.

Caitlin Clark's meteoric rise and record-breaking viewership numbers

As reported by Front Office Sports, Caitlin Clark’s games are breaking viewership records across all platforms. Her matches have set new highs for WNBA viewership on ESPN2, ABC, CBS, ESPN, Ion, and NBA TV.

One of the standout WNBA games this season was the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever matchup on CBS, which drew an astounding average of 2.25 million viewers, peaking at nearly 3 million at one point.

The game drew the largest audience for a WNBA game on any network in 23 years. Despite both teams being mid-tier in the 12-team WNBA league, the game’s high viewership can be attributed to Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese rivalry.

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics, both were languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference when they faced each other. Despite this, their game drew 1.02 million viewers on Ion, the highest-ever WNBA ratings for a game. This demonstrates the immense popularity and drawing power of Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark’s Impact on the WNBA

The impact of Caitlin Clark extends beyond TV screens. Her games are drawing massive crowds and notable celebrities, even for matches involving lower-ranked WNBA teams.

Social media engagement is also through the roof, with posts about rookies like Cameron Brink, Nika Mühl and Kate Martin receiving significant attention, even though they are not their team’s star players.

Clark’s popularity is not just bringing excitement to WNBA but it also brings substantial business opportunities to the league. Her popularity is driving ticket sales, boosting merchandise revenue, and increasing overall interest in the WNBA.

So, overall, Caitlin Clark's entry into the WNBA has proven she's not just a phenomenal athlete but a major draw for fans and a boon for the league's growth.

