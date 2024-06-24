Report: Clippers and Lakers Target Golden State Warriors Veteran in Unrestricted Free Agency

A Warriors veteran, Chris Paul is likely to enter the free-agent market this summer. Despite his age of 39, he is expected to pique the interest of both LA teams again this year.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Sunday that if Paul steps into free agency, he will likely appeal to both the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers. These two teams have previously shown admiration and interest in the future Hall of Famer's skill set.

Lakers and Clippers eye Chris Paul amid uncertain Warriors future

In regards to Chris Paul's uncertain future with the Warriors, it's indicated that Paul might be staying in California. Examining Paul's impending free agency in his latest newsletter, Stein stated, "The word on the NBA streets is that if Paul enters free agency, he'll likely receive attention from the Clippers and the Lakers."

While Paul's known preference is to stay close to his L.A. family, the Lakers' unanimous interest in recruiting him may be questionable, notwithstanding Paul's renowned friendship with LeBron James.

Golden State has until June 28 to fully endorse the $30 million that remains for one year on his contract or to waive Paul, an experienced point guard.

ALSO READ: LeBron James To Opt Out of Lakers Contract and Explore Free Agency Amid JJ Reddick Hiring As Head Coach: Report

Paul's potential reunion with LeBron and Harden adds intrigue to offseason

Advertisement

Chris Paul shares an enduring friendship with Lakers' LeBron James, despite never sharing an NBA team with him. On the contrary, he was a part and parcel of the Houston Rockets with Clippers' James Harden, for two seasons from 2017 to 2019. This backdrop makes the prospect of a reunion in Los Angeles rather stimulating.

During the 2023-24 season, the time-tested player dedicated himself to the Warriors, solidified the secondary team of Golden State, and substituted as the lead point guard when Steph Curry couldn't play.

In his solitary season in the Bay Area, Paul put forth an average of 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds during the 26.4 minutes he played in every one of the 58 games.

As a 12-time NBA All-Star, Paul's experience enriched the Warriors when he displayed his skills on the court. Still, Golden State may focus on spending Paul's salary on a younger player through a trade, considering his age.

Advertisement

Whoever retains interest in Paul if he becomes available, the Warriors stay at the front of the line to secure his services if they decide to keep the experienced point guard for another season, despite his steep asking price.

ALSO READ: JJ Redick Contract: Will the Lakers New Coach Earn More or Less Than What Was Offered to UConn’s Dan Hurley?