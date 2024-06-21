REPORT: ESPN Offers Staggering USD 90 Million For 5 Years To Stephen A Smith, But He Could Demand More

Over the past decade, Stephen A. Smith has ascended to the pinnacle of sports media, becoming ESPN's biggest star. His influence and popularity are now underscored by a staggering five years, $90 million contract extension offer from ESPN. This deal would make him one of the highest-paid sports media personalities on air.

Smith's journey from the set of The Sports Reporters to his current dominance on ESPN’s First Take is a testament to his unique talent and persona. In an era where making a studio show stand out is increasingly difficult, Smith has proven to be a differentiator, boosting ratings and attracting millions of sponsorship dollars. His impact on the sports media landscape is unparalleled, and this latest contract offer is a clear acknowledgment of his significant contribution to the industry.

ESPN's blockbuster offer for Stephen A Smith

In recent years, sports media giants have seen many of its signature on-air talents depart and they do not wish to let Smith go easily. Recognizing Stephen A Smith's unparalleled value, ESPN is keen to retain its biggest personality as they made an initial offer of $18 million per year for five years, aiming to re-sign Smith before his contract expires in 2025.

According to Puck News, ESPN execs pitched Smith's agents at William Morris Endeavor (WME) that he would become the highest-paid star at the network, surpassing even Monday Night Football's Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.

However, despite the substantial offer, there are indications that Smith is aiming higher. Puck News and John Ourand report that Stephen A Smith is looking for a figure closer to $25 million per year.

The battle for Stephen A. Smith's future

Reporter James Andrew Miller recently discussed the early stages of Smith's contract negotiations on the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast. Miller highlighted Smith's desire for a "big, big number" and suggested that Smith doesn't necessarily need another offer from a competing entity to secure a higher salary from ESPN.

According to Miller, WME could potentially create a lucrative package for Smith that includes various deals, such as a podcast and other ventures, potentially totaling $20 million per year from several media outlets.

Miller further emphasized on the podcast that there are enough opportunities outside ESPN that could make Smith "very happy and very rich." This potential exit scenario raises the stakes for ESPN, which must navigate the complex landscape of sports media to retain one of its most valuable assets.

Stephen A Smith: A generational sports media talent

Stepehen A Smith's impact on ESPN and the broader sports media landscape cannot be overstated. He is more than just a TV personality; he is a generational talent who has become an integral part of ESPN's identity. As the negotiations unfold, it remains to be seen whether ESPN's $18 million-per-year offer will be enough to keep Smith at the network or if Smith's ambitions will lead him to new ventures.

Overall, Stephen A. Smith's contract negotiations with ESPN highlight the shifting dynamics in sports media, where top media personalities can also command astronomical salaries. As the sports media landscape continues to evolve, Smith's next move will be closely watched by fans and industry insiders alike.

