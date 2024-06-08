Report: 'I've Been Watching Harry Potter': Jaylen Brown Goes From Hoops to Hogwarts Before the NBA Finals

As the Boston Celtics gear up for the 2024 NBA Finals, Jaylen Brown found a unique way to spend his free time. While his teammates were with their friends and families, Brown found comfort and entertainment in a magical world far from the basketball court: the Harry Potter movies.

Jaylen Brown recently sat down with Good Morning America to discuss basketball and other aspects of his life. With a considerable week off before the 2024 NBA Finals, Brown mentioned how his Celtics teammates mostly spend time with their families.

However, as he doesn't have a family, in terms of a wife and kids, Brown has been dedicating his free time to watching the Harry Potter movies.

After Brown shared his love for the Harry Potter series, he was asked about his favorite character, someone he identifies with the most. Brown answered, "I am a huge fan of Dumbledore," and humorously added that he would like to have a long beard like Dumbledore's.

Brown also mentioned that Hermione Granger is a character he resonates with most. He explains that Hermione is brilliant, and she is always the one who gets things done by putting in the most effort.

Brown loves how Hermoine likes to complete the assignments on the first day instead of waiting until the last minute. It seems that he admires this behavior and tries to implement it in his own routine.

Brown's enjoyment of the Harry Potter series adds a charming and relatable dimension to the life of an NBA star, showing that even elite athletes find solace in simple pleasures.

Jaylen Brown's Game 1 performance

Jaylen Brown's time with Harry Potter must have had a magical effect on his game because he delivered an outstanding performance in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Brown led the Celtics with a team-high 22 points on an efficient 7/12 shooting. His performance was highlighted by a spectacular poster dunk that electrified the crowd.

Brown's impact was not limited to the offensive end. He was lethal on defense as well, demonstrating his two-way versatility. Brown pickpocketed Luka Dončić once as he tallied three steals and three blocks. His all-around performance was instrumental in the Celtics' 107-89 victory, setting the tone for the rest of the Finals series.

Jaylen Brown's unique love for Harry Potter and his outstanding performance in Game 1 highlights how athletes balance their personal interests with their professional commitments that ultimately contribute to their success on the court.

