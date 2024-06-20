Report: JJ Reddick Rumored To Take On Pistons Head Coach Role Amid Lakers Speculation

Reports indicate that JJ Redick leads the race for the Los Angeles Lakers coaching search, but there's no sign of a finalized deal yet claiming the job as his.

Redick met with the Lakers over the weekend and reportedly planned to wait until the NBA Finals concluded before making any choices. The series wrapped up on Monday, but the Lakers are yet to appoint a head coach, with the NBA Draft fast approaching.

Lakers may look beyond JJ Redick for head coach as NBA Draft nears

As the NBA Draft approaches, the Lakers are considering options beyond JJ Redick for the position of head coach. If not Redick, another potential candidate for the Lakers varies.

James Borrego has frequently been mentioned, although he's also a top choice for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the Detroit Pistons ended their association with Monty Williams, they too could be considering Borrego. Meanwhile, Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill also suggests Redick could be on the Pistons' radar.

According to Goodwill, "Both league sources, and ESPN analyst JJ Redick could be significant names to watch out for. With Redick currently being a strong contender for the Lakers job, it remains uncertain how viable Detroit's pursuit could be".

Having been turned down by Dan Hurley, the Lakers losing out on Redick would be a significant blow to their coaching search. It will be interesting to see if the Pistons entering the picture will push the Lakers to quickly finalize a deal with Redick, or if L.A. will continue their thorough search process before making a decision.

Monty Williams adds intrigue to Lakers coaching search

The intriguing prospect of Monty Williams opens up another potential avenue for the Lakers in the quest for a new head coach. Originally, it seemed JJ Redick would fill the role. However, with the departure of Monty Williams from the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith encouraged the Lakers to consider this new possibility.

"On First Take, we've extensively discussed JJ Redick, but with the availability of Monty Williams, the Los Angeles Lakers should consider this," shared Stephen A. Smith. “Jeanie Buss should check this option diligently. I stand firmly with her in the pursuit of a suitable candidate for the position."

Previously rejected by Dan Hurley, the Lakers appeared to be choosing between JJ Redick and James Borrego, assistant coach of the New Orleans Pelicans and a contender for the job with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, Williams's availability adds an interesting dynamic to the dialogue. The conclusion of this coaching search by the Lakers will undoubtedly be intriguing to observe.

