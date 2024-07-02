Report: Klay Thompson Had Request for Steph Curry During Warriors Negotiations

A 4-time NBA Champion and six-time All-Star, Klay Thompson, has agreed to sign and trade a deal worth $50 million over three years with the Dallas Mavericks. As part of this agreement, the Mavericks plan to transfer Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets.

Thompson's decision was based on certain factors, such as the potential for a fifth championship with the Mavericks varying state taxes. Compared to the treaty offered by the Lakers, who also exhibited interest in him, Thompson saw clearer prospects with the Mavericks.

Thompson's strategic request to Curry amidst contract negotiations

During the contract negotiation period with the Warriors which seemed to be on a standstill for the last few weeks, Thompson approached Curry. He asked Curry not to influence the Warriors management to re-sign him, as reported by Anthony Slater from The Athletic in his feature story on Monday.

In Slater's words, "It’s been a convoluted five-year journey leading up to this split up, starting to fall apart last season, the roots of which could be traced back even earlier. The final decision came a couple of weeks back, when, according to league sources, Thompson talked with Stephen Curry, where he urged him not to use his substantial pull within the organization to put pressure on the management for his return." Slater added, "Even if Curry's influence could have otherwise swayed the decision, it wouldn’t affect the authenticity of Joe Lacob and the front office's earnest desire to bring Thompson back."

Advertisement

As it turns out, Thompson’s wishes have been respected. Over the past couple of weeks, the Warriors had minimal communication with the player and his agents.

ALSO READ: ‘Tell ’Em To Pay Me My Money’: Richard Jefferson Reveals Klay Thompson’s Anger With Warriors Over Contract Talks

Curry's influence and Thompson's move to the Mavericks

The influence of Curry on the team's organization is profound, often requiring his approval on significant decisions before the front office proceeds. This includes the failed attempt by Golden State to secure star forward Paul George. Both Draymond Green, his long-term teammate, endorsed the move before George chose to opt out of his Los Angeles Clippers contract. He reportedly agreed to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers instead.

Thompson made a tough decision independently. He will now collaborate with Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and his new team, the Mavericks, a competitor in the Western Conference. This move means he will have to compete against the Warriors at least three times in the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How to Watch Bronny James Lakers Introductory Press Conference? All You Need to Know