Report: Knicks' OG Anunoby Declines USD 19.9 Million Player Option, Becomes Unrestricted Free Agent

OG Anunoby, the forward for the New York Knicks, opts out of his player choice for the 2024–25 NBA season, reported Fred of The Athletic. Anunoby decided to enter unrestricted free agency, making him one of the most talked-about players in the market.

The Raptors traded Anunoby to the Knicks on December 30, 2023. As part of the deal, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn also moved to the Knicks, while RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a second-round pick went to the Raptors.

On January 1, 2024, Anunoby performed strongly in his debut game for the Knicks. He scored 17 points and seized 6 rebounds, contributing to their 112-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anunoby set an NBA record of +170 plus-minus during his initial ten games with the Knicks.

Anunoby declines $19.9 million player option, eyes lucrative multi-year deal

As anticipated by the league, Anunoby decided to decrease the final season of his four-year, $72 million contract, set up in December 2020 during his stint with the Raptors. The Raptors secured Anunoby as their 23rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Under the mentorship of head coaches Dwane Casey and Nick Nurse, Anunoby has grown into one of the NBA's top 3-and-D wings. This has been instrumental in Raptors' teams reaching the playoffs in Anunoby's first three pro years and winning the 2019 NBA championship during his second year.

Following the agreement, Anunoby was supposed to make $19.9 million next season. However, against the backdrop of a financial setting that has pushed the salary cap up to $141 million for the '24-'25 stint, he could potentially nearly double that salary in the first year of a new multi-year contract. This fresh contract is inclined to surpass the four-year, $118 million maximum extension that Anunoby was eligible to sign but would not agree to with the Raptors, as stated by Jake Fischer in January, Yahoo Sports' senior NBA reporter.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ja Morant Shares Injury Update; Reveals Honest Thoughts on Grizzlies’ Big NBA Draft Decision

Anunoby's impact elevates Knicks to title contenders

The New York Knicks saw their title aspirations spark when they introduced Anunoby to the team. Before the trade, the Knicks were hovering at 17-14, sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference with a defense rating tied for sixteenth in the league, as per Cleaning the Glass.

But things took a turn when Anunoby, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound figure with an impressive 7-foot-2 wingspan and All-Defensive recognition, joined the team. Under coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks soared, seizing victory in 12 of the first 14 matches with Anunoby, evolving rapidly into a credible contender for the title.

On a personal playing scale, Anunoby, during the regular season with the Knicks, chalked up 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, averaging 34.9 minutes a game, stats that might not jump out but were essential in the team's transformation.

Advertisement