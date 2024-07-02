Report: Mercedes Mone Gets Spotted Speaking To Shane McMahon About AEW

Amid Shane McMahon's rumor of jumping ship from WWE to AEW, he was recently spotted with the latter’s Mercedes Mone at LaGuardia airport in New York City. They were going to separate ways to board their respective flights.

This was the time they met each other for a brief chat at the airport. According to PWInsider, they did talk about All Elite Wrestling following Mercedes' incredible performance at Forbidden Door, where she became a double champion.

Shane McMahon is reportedly not under a WWE contract anymore, making him a free agent at the moment. Apart from Shane, Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon are also not associated with WWE now.

Tony Khan, the chairman of AEW, recently talked about his interest in bringing Shane to Jacksonville-based promotion. If the deal happens, seeing McMahon in WWE's rival promotion would be an unbelievable sight for wrestling fans.

The possibility of Shane McMahon's signing to AEW

AEW's success has opened up different possibilities in wrestling. In the past few years, many former WWE Superstars, including legends and Hall of Famers, have jumped ship to Tony Khan's promotion.

Even though Shane is a McMahon, his contract with WWE has run out. Moreover, due to Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, it's not feasible that TKO Group would bring back the son of the former WWE Chairman on TV.

ALSO READ: Wrestling Insider Reveals Shane McMahon Reached Out to AEW Stars To Discuss Possible Move Amid WWE Absence

Advertisement

Shane is already 54 years old. If the rumors are to be believed and he eventually signs for AEW, he could still wrestle for a couple of years before hanging up his boots for good.

Tony Khan on Shane's future in AEW

Fightful Select reported that Shane didn't have an official conversation with All Elite Wrestling, but he wouldn't rule out the idea of joining WWE's rival promotion.

Tony Khan addressed the rumor recently, saying that he never had any chat with the son of Vince McMahon. However, he added that they had many friends in common.

Khan admires Shane for his spectacular career as a wrestler and his contribution as an executive. He would be welcomed in the Jacksonville wrestling promotion. However, Shane reportedly wasn't present backstage at the recently concluded AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

ALSO READ: Shane McMahon Spotted at New York Yankees Match After Prolonged WWE Absence Since WrestleMania 39