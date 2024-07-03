Report: NBA 2K League CEO Overhauls Esports League, Fires Entire Staff

For the 2025 season, the NBA 2K League has announced a significant "overhaul" involving the discussion of its broadcast staff, along with general managers and coaches. Since its first season in 2018 league and 2K, as an esport, has been struggling with viewer numbers and engagement, which hasn't improved significantly over the years.

After its launch in 2018, the league experienced initial success and a surge of interest in 2022 but failed to expand its viewership in 202 and 2024.

NBA 2K League undergoes major revamp amidst leadership changes and layoffs

Esports Charts reveals that throughout 2024, none of the 2K League's four major tournaments achieved a peak viewership exceeding 26,000. By comparison, the largest international tournament for League of Legends in 2023 recorded a peak of 6 million viewers.

The 2K League named Andrew Perlmutter its inaugural CEO on September 28, 2023. He took the helm from Brendan Donohue, the league's founding president, who stepped down a month after Perlmutter's appointment.

Perlmutter convened a town hall with league employees and leadership on July 2, 76ers GC General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Terrell, and NBA 2K League spokesperson Ja Bridgeforth reported. During this brief meeting, the CEO announced extensive layoffs and mapped out the league's transformation plan.

Reacting to the town hall, the General Manager of Heat Check Gaming a league participant made a social media post commenting on Perlmutter's rapid dismissals, citing he "fired everyone within ten minutes and abruptly left."

Following the meeting, the NBA 2K League shared an update stating its intent to reenvision the league as a "global digital entertainment business." Adapting to its younger demographic, the league plans to become more socially-focused, while also featuring live events designed as "immersive experiences" in "playful environments."

