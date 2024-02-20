Report: NBA Players Privately Discussed Wanting To Get Paid for All-Star Game

The NBA management may consider introducing prize money to another competition following the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Sam Amick from The Athletic reports that some players have vocalized their desire for a monetary incentive for the NBA All-Star.

The potential change stems from the lack of effort and defensive zeal shown in this year's games.

This was highlighted by the Eastern Conference’s immense score of 211 points in four quarters while the Western Conference scored 186.

Although Amick hasn't confirmed any definite plans by the NBA to implement this pay-for-play initiative, it's clear that the league is pushing for more competitive play.

The post-game disappointment from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Larry Bird's call for more competition pre-game provide evidence of this.

The pay-for-play system had a positive impact on the In-Season Tournament.

An added incentive drew players to participate actively and strive to win the "NBA Cup," especially considering the hefty $500 thousand prize for each player on the winning team.

Despite this year's All-Star game attracting more viewers and gaining better reviews than in past years, it cannot be denied that this NBA season highlight has witnessed a slump in interest and viewer ratings.

How many viewers watched the 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday?

One of the most anticipated evenings of the year, the NBA All-Star Saturday night, brought together a slew of the league's best players, competing in various exciting events.

The latest reports indicate that this year's showcase proved highly popular among television audiences, amassing a total of 4.6 million viewers between the TNT and TruTV broadcasts.

Demonstrating a marked increase from the previous year, these figures reflected a 31% rise from the total viewership of 3.42 million. The 2020 All-Star Saturday night remains the most-watched in recent years, with over five million viewers tuning in.

However, at one point during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday night, viewership peaked at slightly under six million — the surge tied to an unprecedented event.

Following her record-breaking performance at last year's three-point contest, WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu squared off in a unique one-on-one shootout with legendary shooter Steph Curry.

Ionescu, who shot with WNBA balls from the NBA three-point line, went first, putting the Golden State Warriors star under the gun.

Tallying a score of 26, she equaled Damian Lillard's final score in the three-point contest. In an exhilarating climax at the last rack, Curry emerged as the triumphant victor of this extraordinary event.

