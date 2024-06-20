REPORT: Paul George Says Not NBA Championship, But THIS Is His Top Priority In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is set to become a marquee free agent in the summer of 2024. Amidst all the free agency buzz about George, a surprising quote from him has fueled speculation that he could be considering other options.

With many teams vying for his signature, most still believe that he will return to Los Angeles, his hometown, where he has played for the last five years. Next season, the Clippers are moving into a new arena, and with Kawhi Leonard already re-signed, there are many perks for 34-year-old George to continue being one of the faces of the Clippers franchise.

Paul George’s honest feelings about free agency

Paul George, also known as PG13, will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024. On his Podcast P with Paul George , PG13 expressed his thoughts on free agency, stating, “It’s not even about ‘chasing a championship,’ but it’s playing the right style of basketball is what I’m chasing.” This statement has been interpreted by many as a hint that he might consider leaving the Clippers.

This PG statement about seeking a "good fit" rather than solely pursuing titles suggests that he might be considering options beyond the LA Clippers. Currently, the Clippers are focused on contending for titles, but it seems George could explore different possibilities. He has already been heavily linked to Eastern conference teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic.

Although George has a player option for the 2024-25 season, he has strongly implied that he will opt out and become an unrestricted free agent once the NBA free agency opens on Sunday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. In contrast, his co-star Kawhi Leonard has already signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Clippers in January 2024. Kawhi opted for one year fewer and less total dollars, setting an expectation that others should follow.

However, George's quotes suggest he may not accept a lesser money deal. Unlike Leonard, George seems to be looking for a more lucrative contract as he approaches the latter stages of his career. PG could be wanting to secure a large financial package before he retires. This desire for a substantial deal could lead him to explore options beyond the Clippers.

Seeking One Last Max Contract

In 2024 NBA free agency, Paul George is eligible for a four-year, 220 million USD maximum extension with the LA Clippers. Previously, he had signed a max contract with the Clippers in 2020, but this upcoming max deal will be his last shot at securing a big guaranteed payday before retirement.

At 34 years old, George is entering the tail-end of his career and therefore, he is aiming to secure this max contract. By the time this potential max contract ends, George would be 38, likely in the twilight of his NBA career and not in line for any more significant deal again.

So, it seems George is looking for “right fit” for him instead of what Los Angeles Clippers needs, but the Clippers' fanbase is reminding George of his previous commitment to deliver a championship to the franchise.

Whether he stays in LA or moves on to a new team, George's decision will significantly impact the Clippers and the NBA landscape.

