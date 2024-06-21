Report: Warriors Offer Klay Thompson 2-Year Contract Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors' five-time All-Star swingman, caused a stir among fans. He unfollowed his team on Instagram and removed most of his posts that featured Warriors merchandise. Fans grew concerned about him possibly leaving the team.

In this offseason, Klay Thompson has unrestricted free agency. Despite his fluctuating performance in recent seasons, reports suggest he's seeking another substantial contract. His scoring average recently hit a low, the lowest since his second year in the NBA

Warriors offer Klay Thompson two-year contract ahead of free agency

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Golden State Warriors are offering Klay Thompson a two-year contract as he approaches free agency.

MacMahon, during his appearance on The Hoop Collective on Thursday, unveiled that it's a two-year offer. He conjectured that for Thompson, the length of the deal could outweigh the monetary terms, explaining that the number of years can be as significant as the amount of dollars in some instances.

Previously on Monday, NBC Sports' Monte Poole reported that the seasoned player is pursuing a contract of a minimum of three years. Due to a new rule, Thompson is allowed to re-sign with the Warriors before his complete free agency becomes effective on June 30, enabling teams to bargain with their free agents, although it seems negotiations between the two parties still face some challenges.

Once Thompson attains the liberty to negotiate with other teams during free agency, he may return to the Warriors or opt for an opposing team's front office that might offer him the three-year contract he is reportedly pursuing. If the Warriors cannot reach an agreement on the duration of a prospective contract, he might start the 2024–25 season as part of a different roster.

Klay Thompson sparks speculation with potential move to Orlando Magic

Klay Thompson not only stopped following the Golden State Warriors but also started following Orlando Magic’s star player Paolo Banchero on Instagram, leading to a flurry of rumors about a potential move.

As Thompson turns towards free agency, Evan Sidery from Forbes Sports has declared Warriors and Magic as joint favorites to procure the veteran five-time All-Star, both with odds standing at +130. Rumors about Thompson allying with Banchero seem to have made a firm impression on Vegas.

It's worth noting that the Magic has an available cap space of up to $66 million, providing them the capacity to present Thompson with a superior offer than the Warriors. With his past contract netting him an annual salary of $43.2 million, Thompson’s market worth has taken a hit this summer, thanks largely to his underwhelming performance during the regular season. Thus, the Magic might not have to dig too deep into their pockets to persuade him to change teams.

Adding fuel to the speculation, NBA insiders Anthony Slater and Shams Charania have stated that the possibility of Thompson moving to Orlando is quite realistic.

