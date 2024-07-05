Report: Warriors To Acquire Buddy Hield in Sign-and-Trade With Sixers

Shams Charania from The Athletic has reported that the Golden Warriors are in the process of acquiring a 31-year-old swingman in a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Featuring a career .400 shooting percentage from three, Hield will help fill the gap left by Klay Thompson's departure.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors seem to have found a new complimentary player in their team after Klay Thompson's recent leave.

Charania's report went without an update for almost days, leaving fans in doubt if the deal would push through. However, Charania confirmed on Thursday in an additional report that Golden State has agreed to the deal, which includes a second-round pick for Philadelphia in return for Hield.

Buddy Hield's impact on the Warriors' offseason strategy

Effectively, Buddy Hield steps into Klay Thompson's role in Golden State's play rotation, boosting Steve Kerr's offense as a dynamic shooter. Although the Warriors haven't made the sensational move that has been rumored, they've significantly fortified their team with new additions that should enhance their performance in the upcoming season.

Hailing from Freeport, Bahamas, Hield played the last season dividing his time between the Sixers and Indiana Pacers, featuring in a total of 84 games. He scored an average of 12.1 points a .436 shooting percentage, alongside 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists over an average of 25.7 minutes each match.

Hield, initially chosen as the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft from Oklahoma, has participated in 632 matches over eight seasons while playing for the Sixers, Pacers, Sacramento Kings, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Acquiring Hield for a second-round pick doesn't necessarily withdraw the Warriors from the trade market for a big star, implying they might continue making tactical moves.

