Reports: Los Angeles Lakers May Sign Chris Paul in 2024 Offseason; Here's What We Know

A familiar face, Chris Paul, might become an enticing free-agent option for the Los Angeles Lakers. If Paul is in the free agency pool this offseason, he might consider aligning with LeBron James and the Lakers.

Eric Pincus from Bleacher Report suggested to Jovan Buha of The Athletic that the Lakers could potentially welcome Paul if he enters free agency.

“I would be remiss without mentioning Chris Paul is a real possibility," Pincus said on Buha's Block. "There is a reasonable chance he gets traded or just cut by the Warriors," he added.

Eric further added, "He and LeBron have a close relationship. There is a universe where the Lakers sign Chris Paul. It makes a lot of sense to me. Is Chris coming for the minimum? I don’t know. I don’t want to say he comes cheap to the Lakers, but in the absence of a better offer, I could see that.”

Back in 2011, the Lakers almost had Paul on board through a high-profile trade that ultimately faced a veto by the league shortly after the agreement.

Having Paul now, despite his age, might not create a similar buzz, but it could somehow feel like fate considering his prior association with the team and his bond with LeBron.

At his current career stage, Paul might not be at his prime but displayed productivity during his time at Golden State, with an average of 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, his efforts couldn't boost the success trajectory of a lackluster Warriors season.

Warriors face crucial decisions on Klay Thompson and Chris Paul's futures

The Golden State Warriors gear up for crucial months ahead, as they will be making decisions about the futures of team legends Klay Thompson and Chris Paul.

The Warriors continue to hold sway over Paul due to his next season's non-guaranteed $30-million contract. However, they have less control over Thompson, who is on his way to becoming a free agent. Yet, the duo's fate remains intertwined as the team seeks to manage their hefty off-season payroll.

On a Monday of The Morning Roast on 95.7 The Game, Anthony Slater from The Athletic declared the 28th of June as a pivotal date for the Warriors, right before NBA Free Agency starts.

Slater envisions prominent signs will emerge from mid-June to draft night, leading up to June 28th, a significant milestone for the Warriors. This date marks the guarantee date for Chris Paul's $30 million, meaning it is when his money becomes guaranteed, or can either be severed ahead of that, or involved in a trade.

One cannot forget that Paul came to the Warriors in a draft day trade for Jordan Poole on June 22, the previous year. Shortly after, the team promptly secured Draymond Green with a four-year, $100-million contract to kick off free agency just slightly over a week later.

