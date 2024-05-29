Reports: Philadelphia 76ers Prepare To Offer Jimmy Butler Max Contract Extension if Trade With Heat Succeeds

Five years ago, in a decision that sparked regret, the Philadelphia 76ers initiated a sign-and-trade movement that sent Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat. Currently, the Sixers are contemplating rekindling their association with Butler.

Joel Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer has reported that the 76ers are observing Butler's circumstances with keen interest. On Tuesday, he also hinted that the team is considering Butler as an alternate option to Paul George, their seemingly preferred offseason addition.

With Butler potentially seeking a new contract with the Miami Heat, failing to reach a negotiation could lead the Sixers to step in. Pompey suggests that if Butler opts to leave Miami, the Sixers stand ready to present an extension proposal, offering a salary increase up to the league maximum.

Reports indicate that Butler, due to receive $48.8 million in 2024-25 along with a player option of $52.2 million in '25-'26, aspires for a two-year contract worth $113 million.

Butler's history with the Sixers lasted just half the 2019 season before he switched to the Heat. He was part of a four-team deal involving a sign and trade in that offseason. The Sixers, on the other hand, chose to invest in Tobias Harris instead of keeping Butler.

Philadelphia 76ers' Costly Decision Regarding Jimmy Butler

During the summer of 2019, the 76ers had the opportunity to extend Butler's contract but chose not to due to rising locker room concerns. As a result, Butler ended up signing a 4-year, $140.8 million contract with the Heat.

During the same summer, the 76ers faced a decision between keeping Butler or Tobias Harris. They opted for Harris, rewarding him with a 5-year, $180 million contract.

Butler was in the 76ers during the 2018-19 season before he left for the Heat. Since moving, he has led Miami to three Eastern Conference finals and two championship series in 2020 and 2023.

Unfortunately, an injury during the Heat’s play-in tournament loss against the 76ers kept Butler out of the entire 2024 playoffs. This has brought his age and injury history into question.

While it's uncertain if Butler would consider a return to the 76ers and a reunion with Embiid, such a move could improve his chances of securing a championship in the latter stages of his career. Moreover, it could potentially increase his income for his remaining years in the NBA.

