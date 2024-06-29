Reports Reveal Russell Westbrook Expected to Leave Clippers in Free Agency

Reports suggest that Russell Westbrook is eyeing better opportunities and is likely to leave the Clippers this offseason. ClutchPoints predicts that Westbrook won't be part of the Clippers' line-up in the next season, primarily attributing his desire to leave to new prospects and increased playing time.

Westbrook became a part of the Clippers in the 2023-24 season, post his contract buyout from the Utah Jazz and subsequent trade. Although his first season with the Clippers saw him perform robustly, with an average of 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and .5 assists per game, Westbrook still appears set to move on.

Potential departure of Russell Westbrook from the Clippers

ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly had league sources reveal to him that Russell Westbrook probably won't be wearing a Clippers uniform in the forthcoming season. Westbrook is reportedly exploring other avenues that promise better opportunities and playtime.

Moreover, the Clippers are reportedly setting their sights on other point guards like Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry. These two veteran guards could be potential solutions to the void Westbrook's possible departure might create.

Reports suggest that the Clippers are looking into securing either Paul or Lowry, strengthening the possibility of Westbrook's replacement.

Under the Clippers' banner, Westbrook's performance was inconsistent following James Harden's inclusion in an exchange deal with the 76ers. Before this, Westbrook seemed to have built a good rapport with Clippers' top guns - Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Russell Westbrook's NBA future: Bench impact and contract prospects

Delivering a solid performance with the Clippers this year, Russell Westbrook has displayed his prowess. His season consisted of scoring an average of 11.1, grabbing 5.0 rebounds, and making 4.5 assists over 68 games. Although he isn't considered a crucial member of the Clippers, he demonstrated his value, contributing efficiently from the bench and leading the team's secondary unit whenever the primary lineup was off the court.

With his potential, Westbrook can move to any NBA team aiming to strengthen their reserve. Although no specific teams have been reported to express interest in him, a market for the former MVP is certain. Westbrook is eager to prove that he remains a dependable player in the league.

Regardless of his signing placement, Westbrook will substantially impact the league. He could increase his worth with his new team, potentially paving the way for one final lucrative contract before he concludes his remarkable NBA career.

