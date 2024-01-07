‘Rest well champ!’: Las Vegas Raiders franchise and fans mourn the death of linebacker Jack Squirek

Unfortunate moment for Las Vegas Raiders and fans as former linebacker Jack Squirek dies at the age of 64. Francis and the fans mourn his death and offer well wishes to the family. Here’s how the NFL fandom reacted to the loss of a former NFL star:

Las Vegas Raiders shares the news of Jack Squirek’s demise

Jack Squirek was a former NFL linebacker for the Los Angeles Raiders who won a Super Bowl in 1984. He was 64 when he left this world, the news shared by his former team. Jack Squirek played a very critical part in the Super Bowl XVIII victory, as he picked off Joe Theismann, the Washington quarterback, to the end zone.

The news of Jack Squirek’s demise was shared by the franchise on Twitter with a wholesome note. “The Raiders Family is mourning the loss of Jack Squirek, who passed away on Friday. Squirek played four years for the Raiders and was a central figure in one of pro football's all-time great plays.....” said the note.

Raiders fan mourns the death of Jack Squirek

Jack Squirek was definitely a hard hit for the fans. “Jack Squirek was a legend his interception in Super Bowl XVIII will never be forgotten,” commented a fan.

“Death's not a tragedy, it's inevitable. Celebrate Jack's life, not mourning it,” Tweeted another fan who is sending out a great message to other fans.

“The Raiders Family is mourning the loss of Jack Squirek,” commented a fan. Not just Raiders fans but fans from different teams are mourning his death. He wasn’t a Raiders player but a great NFL player.

“RIP! Jack Squirek will live forever in Raiders lore. What a pick six in the Super Bowl!” commented another fan, mourning the death of one of the prominent names in the NFL.

As the Raiders family moans for the demise of their former teammate, they are also preparing themselves for another big challenge. The Raiders will be playing the last game of the regular season against the Broncos. Do you think the Raiders will be able to beat them? Share your take below!