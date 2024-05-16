Resurfaced Clip of Bryce Mitchell Claiming ‘Gravity Ain’t Real’ on Michael Bisping’s Podcast Goes Viral

An old clip of Bryce Mitchell is making waves again. Why? Because he claims gravity isn't real. The clip is from Michael Bisping's podcast. Mitchell's comments have left fans and skeptics buzzing.

Mitchell is known for his impressive MMA record. However, he's equally famous for his wild conspiracy theories. Mitchell just fought in December, losing to Josh Emmett by a KO. But this isn't about that. This is about gravity. Or the lack thereof, according to Bryce. So, what did he say that has the internet buzzing? And is there any truth to his claims?

Bisping left in stitches as Mitchell Makes His Case Against Gravity

In the clip, Bryce Mitchell passionately argues his point on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast. He says, "You put your faith in science. Let me tell you something right now, Bisping. Gravity ain’t real. You tell me you don’t believe in God because there's no evidence. Give me the proof of gravity."

He continued, "You know why things drop to the ground? Because of density, brother. Oh yeah, you dropped something, and it falls down? Well, that's real cute. What if you do it with a helium balloon? The helium has mass. I thought gravity worked on mass. How come the helium doesn't go down?"

Michael Bisping and his co-host Anthony Smith couldn't contain their laughter. Mitchell's assertion that gravity is a misunderstanding of density was too much for them. The example of a helium balloon only intensified their amusement.

However, not everyone found Mitchell's claims funny. The resurfaced clip quickly went viral, and fans took to social media to express their thoughts. Many criticized Mitchell for spreading misinformation. Some fans even challenged him to prove his theory by jumping off a cliff.

Mitchell, never one to back down, responded to the backlash on Instagram. He posted a picture from a recent hiking trip, standing on a mountaintop with friends. In the comments, he addressed his critics, stating, "I don't believe in gravity. It's density. I'm denser than air, so I'll fall."

Despite the criticism, Mitchell remains steadfast in his beliefs. His controversial statements continue to spark debates, but he seems unfazed. As he prepares for his fight against Dan Ige tonight, fans are left wondering what he'll say next.

What do you think of Mitchell’s theories? Do you believe in gravity or not?

