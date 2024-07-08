Resurfaced Clip of Khyree Jackson Talking About His NFL Goes Viral After Minnesota Vikings Rookie’s Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson was killed in a tragic accident in Prince George's County. After his selection, the franchise released a clip of Jackson talking about his journey to the NFL. The video has gone viral after the 24-year-old lost his life on Saturday, July 6.

When the accident happened, Jackson was in a Dodge Charger with former teammates Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton. Hazel was driving at an unsafe speed. While changing lanes, they were hit by another car. The accident threw them off the road, leading to multiple collisions with trees. Jackson and Hazel died on the spot. Hazel was declared dead at the hospital.

Viral clip of Khyree Jackson talking about his NFL journey resurfaces

The Vikings picked the former Oregon cornerback in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. They posted Jackson’s clip to announce his selection. “At one point, I was not thinking about football much,” Khyree said in the viral clip. He had just won the employee of the month at a grocery store.

Jackson even told his mom he might be working at a grocery store his whole life. He loves playing 2K a lot, so he was trying to make it to the NBA 2K league. He added that a football career had become a little bit foggy for a while.

Khyree was an employee at Harris Teeter before his selection in the NFL. He worked in the deli department, cutting ham and other stuff. “Employee of the Month: @Real_Khyree,” the Vikings captioned the video.

Fans react to viral Khyree Jackson clip

“From cutting ham to cutting o-lines,” a fan had commented on the day of Jackson’s signing. “I’m a fan already! The Butcher,” the Vikings fanbase loved him from the first day itself. The fans saw great potential in him. They anticipated him to become a Pro Bowler someday.

Fans flocked to the comments section to mourn the rookie’s death as the video resurfaced. “Worked his a** off to make it to the NFL and never even got a chance life isn’t fair, RIP Khyree Jackson," a comment read.

“Omg this is heartbreaking,” another fan wrote. “Such an amazing young man gone too soon! Prayers for his family and the other two young men’s families who were killed,” an X user commented on the Vikings’ post.

Jackson had already impressed the general manager and coach in the OTAs and minicamp. The whole squad was excited about his debut. The Vikings released an official statement to extend their condolences to the deceased’s family. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah expressed he was heartbroken about Khyree’s death.