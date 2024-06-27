Resurfaced LeBron James’ Dalton Knecht Shoutout Goes Viral After Lakers Pick Tennessee Star at 2024 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers has attracted a lot of attention from basketball fans all over the world by selecting forward Dalton Knecht with the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.



As Knecht prepares to join the Lakers, LeBron's positive remarks about him have resurfaced and gone viral.



LeBron James saw Dalton Knecht's outstanding performance during the college season back in March. While watching Purdue vs. Tennessee, James emphasized Knecht's great performance with Zach Edey of Purdue. "We watched that Purdue-Tennessee game because of Zach Edey and [Dalton] Knecht. Players depending on who they are will drive attention when it comes to viewership” said James.

It was thanks to this support from one of the best players in history, LeBron James, that Knecht became more well-known and generated excitement before the draft.

A promising talent from Tennessee

Dalton Knecht's shooting ability and his ability to perform under pressure are key factors in his NBA journey. He made a name for himself in Tennessee with his clutch play and sharp shooting, helping the Volunteers reach the Elite Eight.



The Lakers have high expectations from Knecht as they draft him 17th overall. While many thought it was a surprise, the Lakers saw this as a good opportunity to make an immediate impact.

A right fit for the Lakers?

Knecht is a great addition to the Lakers' current squad because of his ability to shoot from long range. Knecht's shooting will be a great help because LeBron will be leading the attack and Anthony Davis will be dominating under the ring.



The Lakers' new head coach, JJ Redick, is expected to turn Knecht into an essential component of their strategy. Redick was a standout shooter in his playing days. Knecht's skill set is a perfect fit for the Lakers' apparent aim of assembling a club that can best utilize LeBron and AD's strengths.



The Lakers' choice to select Dalton Knecht in the first round shows their dedication to surrounding their stars with skilled players who fit certain roles. Based on his college career, Knecht seems like he may be a successful NBA player, especially under the direction and supervision of seasoned veterans like LeBron and AD.



Although some may find similarities to LeBron's previous endorsements—like the one he did with Shabazz Napier in 2014—this instance feels distinct. The Lakers have a need that Knecht's unique skill as a sniper fills, and this gives them faith that Knecht's transfer to the professional ranks will go more smoothly and significantly.



It's hard to ignore the excitement surrounding the Lakers' draft of Dalton Knecht and Lebron's previous clip of praising him. All eyes will be on Dalton on the opening day of the new season when he will step on the court with Lakers, with the support of one of the greatest players of all time, he will have to meet the expectations of the fans.

