Los Angeles Lakers are probably eyeing to hire Dan Hurley as their head coach. He is currently working as the head coach at the University of Connecticut.

In case, he is hired, Dan Hurley will be the replacement for Darvin Ham. Also, the UConn Coach will make a leap to the NBA from the NCAA if he joins the Lakers.

Amid the speculations, LeBron James' old two-month-old tweet about Dan Hurley has resurfaced on X, formerly Twitter.

Apparently, a short clip of Hurley conversing with J.J Redick on a podcast circulated on social media where the UConn Coach shared his learnings from the university's back-to-back national championships.

After seeing Hurley's statements, LeBron James was impressed. He reposted the clip on X and wrote, "He’s so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their O! Love it."

Darvin Ham was fired after the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA 2023-2024 season. Previously, former NBA player and ESPN Analyst, J.J. Redick was being considered for the Laker's coaching role.

The main goal for the Los Angeles Lakers is to clinch an NBA championship with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The team's last championship win was in 2020.

NBA fans react to LeBron James' tweet on Dan Hurley

Under LeBron James' old tweet on Dan Hurley, the comment section features hilarious reactions from NBA fans.

An old comment from April read, "Dan Hurley to the Lakers confirmed after Hamm gets fired post-Nuggets blowout loss."

Another comment wrote, "Lakers front office after seeing this tweet 2 months ago" alongside a funny GIF.

"TAKE DAN TO THE LAKERS, KING," read a third comment.

Another comment jokingly questioned, "Bronny to UConn?!"

A fifth comment shared a similar sentiment, "Well I know where Bronny is headed."

Currently, in NCAA Basketball. Dan Hurley is among the top coaches. In 2023 and 2024, Hurley helped the UConn Huskies win the NCAA Division I tournaments. So, the big catch is whether Dan Hurley will at all agree to leave UConn to join the Los Angeles Lakers as a Head Coach.