Resurfaced video of Jason Kelce’s wife warning female fans goes viral after NFL star makes Sexiest Man Alive list

Jason Kelce made it to the list of the Sexiest Man Alive of 2023. Amidst Jason’s new accomplishment, a video of his wife talking about Jason’s female admirers has resurfaced and is going viral on the internet. Here’s what Kylie McDevitt has to say about the female attention her husband gets:

When Travis Kelce tried to make Kylie McDevitt jealous by mentioning how much female attention her brother gets

People Magazine recently announced the list of Sexiest Man Alive for 2023 , and Jason Kelce ranks 6th in the list.

Being one of the sexiest men in the NFL comes with a lot of female attention. Now, since Jason Kelce is married, an interesting question that arises is how Kylie McDevitt deals with it.

Recently, Jason Kelce was named one of People Magazine's Sexiest Men Alive. This has brought new attention to an old podcast video featuring Jason Kelce's wife. It’s a small segment of the 52nd episode of the New Heights podcast that the Kelce brothers run on YouTube.

In the episode segment that’s been going viral, we can see Travis Kelce sharing an interesting news with Kylie McDevitt and Jason Kelce. The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs revealed that Jason’s jersey has become the number one bestseller female jersey in the National Football League.

“He is the sex symbol for the NFL. You think I am joking. The numbers don’t lie,” Travis Kelce said sarcastically.

“First of all. Let me just say, I am almost 6 feet tall and I’m not thin. I will hold my ground, that’s mine. yeah, I said what I said,” Kylie McDevitts told Travis, replying just the way a wife does. Every husband could relate to this answer.

Jason Kelce is a very popular NFL player. His fame means he gets a lot of attention from female fans. But since Jason is married to Kylie McDevitt and has three kids, how Kylie handles the growing female attention on her husband is an interesting question.

Travis Kelce asked Kylie the same thing, and she shared an intruding reply. According to her, all the attention is completely warranted, and it’s unavoidable, considering the sport that Jason plays and the level of success he has achieved in all these years.

“And so I think all of the reasons that he’s been in the news or discussed or topic of conversation, is again completely earned,” replied Kylie McDevitts, answering Travis Kelce’s question about what she thinks about the attention Jason gets.

The chemistry between Jason and Kylie is just absolutely amazing. Even though the two met through a dating platform, that doesn’t change the fact that they are such a lovely couple. The two got married in 2018 and are parents to three wonderful kids. In simple words, Jason is an absolute family man.