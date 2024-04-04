Resurfaced Video of Nate Burleson Predicting Bills Trading Stefon Diggs Goes Viral

Stefan Diggs is not a Buffalo Bills player anymore after spending four years for the franchise, and it seems like this Canadian host already knew!

American Canadian television host Nate Burleson had already predicted Stefan Diggs’ departure months before it actually happened. Yes! The American Wide receiver was traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans for draft pick compensation Wednesday in their big move. Apart from the big news, what everyone is talking about is Burleson’s accurate prediction.

Burleson made a daring prediction in a video shared by the NFL on CBS from November 19, 2023 on X. The host, in the video, said, “ I don’t see Stefon Diggs wearing a Bills uniform next season.” Exactly what has happened now. Diggs won't be wearing the Bills uniform anymore.

When Nate made this prediction, he was considered crazy and faced criticism. But now that it has actually happened, most fans are showering him with praise. Many people left comments on the post, applauding Nate and calling him "a paragon of journalism and forecasting." Another user even said, "He's one of the finest NFL analysts out there."

Nate Burleson fires back at the trollers

On Wednesday, Nate Burleson took to his official X account firing back on the ones that trolled him back then. Quoting to a Tweet that called him “uneducated” for his prediction, Nate wrote, “So…when I said “I don’t believe

@stefondiggs will be in Buffalo next season”, y’all were quick to tell me how uneducated I was on the sport I played professionally for 11yrs and have covered extensively for the last decade.”

He further continued, “News breaks and I must admit, Your silence is deafening.”

Meanwhile, the trade comes a day after the four-time Pro Bowl star replied, "You sure?" to a social media user's claim that he was not necessary for Bills quarterback Josh Allen's success. The Minnesota Vikings drafted the player 146th overall in 2015 and he was traded to the Bills in 2020 spending four seasons with the Franchise.

