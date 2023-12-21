Resurfaced video of Travis Kelce, who recently defended Taylor Swift from NFL fans, shows Chiefs star mooning hecklers

When it comes to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce won’t tolerate any bad behavior. Travis Kelce recently shared his reaction to Taylor Swift being booed in Gillette Stadium. However, amidst his recent reaction, another reaction video of him is going viral.

The reaction video is from a game against the Las Vegas Raiders, speculated to be played in November, where Travis gave a solid answer to being bullied by fans. The Chiefs tight end pulled down his pants. Check out the complete story right below:

When Travis Kelce pulled down his pants as a reply to fans who were bullying him

Travis Kelce knows how to give hard replies to bullies. Recently, Travis Kelce shared his reaction to Taylor Swift being booed during the Chiefs vs. Patriots game. “There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but, for the most part, everybody was fucking screaming their tail off for her,” Travis said on the New Heights Podcast.

Apart from Travis Kelce’s reaction to Taylor Swift being booed, another reaction that’s going viral on the internet is from a game against the Raiders last month. The reaction was shared by a TikTok user , and it’s been trending online for a while now as fans are loving the way Travis reacted to bullies.

During the Chiefs vs Raiders game in November, Travis Kelce was standing at the end zone during the warm-ups prior to the game. Some fans started yelling, “Mahomes is a frog. Kelce doesn’t block.” Instead of going towards them and yelling, Travis chose to react differently.

So what he did was pull down his pants to moon the bullies. Although the viral video in which Travis indirectly says “kiss my a**" to the fans cuts short after the gesture, some fans think that he did turn around and they might have exchanged some words. But that still remains an assumption.

But this was definitely a funny yet bold reaction to the bullies. What’s your take on this? Do you think his reaction was funny or what? Share your opinion in the comment section below!