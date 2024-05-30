Revealed: How WWE Kept Ethan Page's Debut Secret Amid His AEW Exit

If there’s one thing WWE has been remarkable at since Vince McMahon’s era, it’s giving huge surprises and keeping them secret till the last moment. Be it The Rock’s return, Cody Rhodes’ comeback from AEW, Seth Rollins cashing in Money in the Bank in WrestleMania 31 or even Shane McMahon making a return at WWE in 2016.

WWE has always delivered when it comes to content. The same goes for the WWE debut of AEW star Ethan Page, whose televised debut was kept a top-notch secret till the last moment. Ethan made a shocking debut at WWE NXT on May 28, revealing himself as Noam Dar and Oro Mensah’s attacker. But not a soul knew about it before it happened. The same goes for TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, who also made her appearance at NXT the same night.



How did WWE keep it a secret?

According to a report by Fightful Select, the backstage access to NXT was completely stripped to prevent Page’s reveal and also of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, from leaking out.

Similarly, during the rehearsals of the show, Shawn Michales is said to have stood in for Page so that he wouldn’t be seen before the show. The report further said that commentator Vic Joseph’s near-mention of “AEW” was already a part of the program and said to be scripted.

Ethan Page was about to join WWE in 2021

The former TNA Tag Team Champion was in talks with WWE in 2021, but went to AEW, where he had his eyes set. He had signed a three-year-deal with Tony Khan’s promotion in 2021. But he was seldom used in the show, and only showed at “AEW Dark” or Ring of Honor.

By the end of May, it was known that Ethan Page was leaving AEW. His name was also removed from the website’s page. In fact, Fightful Select had also reported that Ethan Page was looking to leave AEW, by the end of February.

However, the promotion’s rapidly falling ratings, and significant layoffs might have made Ethan Page decide to go with the WWE. The ‘All Ego’ now has big chances of making it to the main roster, as his debut has achieved great hype in the wrestling industry.