Revisiting 5 greatest achievements of Rashid Khan on his birthday

September 20, the day when a legendary cricketer was born, Rashid Khan. We wish Rashid Khan a wholesome happy birthday and we hope he crosses more and more legendary milestones every year.

Since it's Rashid's birthday, in today's article we are going to talk about the top five achievements of Rashid Khan. So without making you wait any longer, let's get started with the list of achievements.

#1 Youngest Captain in the history of ODI and Test cricket

Rashish Khan has been the youngest captain in the history of test and ODI cricket. The cricketer became captain of Afghanistan for an ODI match in March 2018 against Scotland. Rashid was 19 years old at that time. A year later, Rashid became the captain at the age of 20, for a test match against Bangladesh.

#2 Fastest bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets

The world-famous spinner has the record of getting the fastest 100 wickets in ODI cricket. Rashid Khan made this accomplishment with just 44 matches, within 2 years of his entry into the 50-over cricket format. It's definitely a legendary accomplishment.

#3 Fastest 100 wicket in the T20 history

In addition to the fastest 100 in ODI, Rashid Khan is one of the legendary bowlers to achieve 100 wickets in T20 cricket. The spin bowler completed this milestone, in his 53rd T20I match in October 2015. It took Rashid 6 years to make this accomplishment in the 20-over cricket format.

#4 2nd Highest Wicket-taker in T20 format

Rashid Khan has been dominating T20 cricket for as long as he's been in the game. In addition to his country, Rashid has played T20 leagues across the globe, In approx 351 matches, Rashid has taken 482 wickets with an average economy rate of 6.39, which is unbelievable. In the T20 format, Rashid Khan is the second-highest wicket-taker, one step behind Dwayne Bravo (611 Wickets)

#5 Winner of the IPL

Rashid Khan has been a part of one of the most prestigious T20 cricket leagues i.e. Indian Premier League. The Afghan Bowler captured the Winner's title, being a part of Gujarat Titans, in its Debut Season last year in 2022. With some important finishing knocks and a total of 19 wickets, Rashid was one of the most impactful players of Gujrat Titles, helping the team win the IPL season 2022.

ICC is the official source of the information and figures provided above. Besides, since the World Cup is almost around the corner, do you think Rashid Khan will be able to lead his team to the finals? Afghanistan's first match will be against Bangladesh on October 7th, starting at 10:30 AM IST.