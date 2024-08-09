Revisiting Kevin Sullivan-Chris Benoit WCW Storyline That Preceded His Divorce As Wrestling Legend Passes Away At 74

WCW legend Kevin Sullivan has passed away at the age of 84 after battling ill health for months. His death was first reported by PW Insider and was first revealed by veteran Florida wrestling TV personality Barry Rose. ‘With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan,” she said.

Sullivan is best known for the triangular love story in WCW between him, his ex-wife Late Nancy Benoit, and Chris Benoit. It was in 1997. The three of them were in WCW, and Sullivan’s wife, Nancy was involved in an on-screen romance with Chris, which ultimately became real, and they ended up marrying each other in 2000.

Sullivan was married to Nancy Benoit from 1987 to 1997, and at the time of their WCW storyline, he was still married to her, even though he says things were not good between them. Last year, while speaking on the Tuesdays with The Taskmaster podcast, Sullivan said that during the WCW storyline, he and Nancy were not on good terms.

"When Nancy and I had that angle with Chris, I was living in the Florida Keys; she was living in Daytona Beach. We were separated, heading to a divorce,” Wrestling Inc had quoted Sullivan.

He continued, “The only time I saw her [was] if we were on the same plane or same building together. When Chris took the angle over, his wife was about to [give birth] and he had another baby ... He had to tell Eric [Bischoff], 'You gotta tell my wife this is an angle.” Sullivan however, noted that despite his on-screen heated feud with Benoit, the two got along very well.

Sullivan in another interview with former WWE announcer Jim Ross had said that it was his wife, Nancy who had come up with the romantic storyline in WCW, and he now thinks that he shouldn’t have allowed it or been part of it.

"And here's the thing that was funny. I wasn't with Nancy for almost a year before that full-time, but she came up with the angle and Benoit's wife was pregnant. And I thought, 'uh, something's going to happen'. If I had to do it again, would I do it? No.” he said.

Sullivan also called out people for blaming him for the tragic death of Chris Benoit, his wife Nancy, and son Daniel in 2007. It was reported that Chris Benoit had killed his wife and so, before hanging himself to death.

Sullivan said that he didn’t even go to pay his last respects to Nancy because the people would have certainly taken that against him. He stated that he was being blamed for that incident because the people didn’t want to believe that Chris Benoit was a bad person.

