Revisiting the origin of hilarious Shaquille O’Neal ‘I wasn’t familiar with your game’ meme

The laughter-inducing "I wasn't familiar with your game" meme, featuring Shaquille O'Neal, emerged in 2021.

This meme uses a photo of the former basketball player accompanied by the quoted text.

Initially, this meme served as an apologetic reaction to sports players who exceeded expectations.

Unveiling the Origins: Birth of the 'Casual' NBA Meme

The meme has its roots in an NBA match between the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets on January 14th, 2021.

During the match, Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets scored a whopping 27 points, which landed him a post-game interview with Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal apologized to Wood for his previous remarks by confessing that he "wasn't really familiar with his game." To which, Wood retorted, "Oh, man, you're a casual.".

Shaq's Quarantine Dance Craze: Unveiling another Shaq viral meme

In the popular Shaq dancing meme, Shaquille O'Neal can be seen DJing and dancing at a party, often depicted in a coronavirus quarantine setting.

This meme's popularity skyrocketed on different social media platforms and users have creatively adapted it in numerous ways.

Typically, the meme represents Shaq controlling the tunes at a dance party and busting some moves himself.

It frequently takes inspiration from the coronavirus quarantine scenario, projecting a picture of Shaq dancing in a small space a witty nod to the isolation and social distancing mandates posed by the pandemic.

A prominent feature of this meme is its availability in a GIF format which makes it easy for users to disseminate and engage with it on social media platforms.

Numerous versions of the Shaq dancing meme have been invented and shared, including the "Shaq-shake" GIF that presents a unique dance style.

