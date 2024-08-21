Rey Mysterio Breaks Character to Make Heartfelt Admission About Dominik Mysterio’s Rise in WWE

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio has gained notoriety for being one of the most hated villains in WWE since his heel turn in 2022. Despite his constant kayfabe feud with his father, Rey Mysterio, Dom Dom recently received high praise from the WWE Hall of Famer.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, WWE legend Rey Mysterio broke character to express deep pride at how Dominik Mysterio has evolved in the wrestling industry, transcending expectations.

Dominik Mysterio made his debut in 2020, working alongside Rey Mysterio. However, his career began to take off after he betrayed Edge and his father to join the heel faction, Judgment Day. Since then, the former North American Champion has seen enormous success, rubbing elbows with major stars like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and many others.

Amazed at the rate at which Dominik Mysterio’s headed, Rey Mysterio stated on the Busted Open podcast: “I'm his father and I didn't think that he would pick up as fast as he has and I've always known deep down inside my heart that my son was going to be bigger than his father. I didn't know in what way, but I just knew that he was gonna do things that I wasn't able to do and he was going to take it to the next level.”

Furthermore, Mysterio revealed that he enjoys watching his son, Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom’s character change was probably the best thing that happened to his WWE career.

Advertisement

Fans ooze hate at the sight of Dominik, without him so much as saying a word on the mic. As a heel, garnering a strong response from the WWE Universe is a major win for the character.

Also Read: Rhea Ripley Leaves WWE Fans in Stitches After Destroying Dominik Mysterio with X-Rated Burn: 'It Wasn't Big Enough'

Moreover, the fact that Rey Mysterio broke character to appreciate his son is rather rare, as they have been constantly feuding since Dirty Dom attacked him in 2022. At WrestleMania 39, Dominik Mysterio faced off against his father in a father vs. son match. However, Dom found himself on the losing side.

Read More: Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Whether She Really Hates Dominik Mysterio After SummerSlam 2024 Betrayal

Once again at WrestleMania XL, Dominik Mysterio came up short against his father in a tag team match, where he teamed up with Santos Escobar while Rey Mysterio partnered up with Andrade.

Advertisement

Recently, Dominik Mysterio made a game-changing heel move by betraying Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024. At present, Dominik Mysterio is involved in a rivalry with the Judgment Day castaways, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. It will be interesting to see how this feud unfolds in the days to come.