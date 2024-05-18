Rey Mysterio Calls Triple H Genius For Doing Something Special At WrestleMania 40

Rey Mysterio enjoys massive respect from the WWE management. The 49-year-old wrestler is amongst the few faces to have never played heel in his career after having spent more than 20 years with the WWE. So, it won’t be an exaggeration if WWE goes out of the box and does something special for Mysterio.

At WrestleMania 39, something happened that filled Mysterio with joy. He had a one-on-one match with his son Dominik Mysterio on Night at SoFi stadium in California. And CCO Triple H did something special for Mysterio.

The 619 superstar recalled the segment recently in the Jaxxon Podcast, calling Triple H a genius. Now, why was that? The Game had changed the entrance of Mysterio. Instead of coming out in his traditional style, Triple H decided that Mysterio would make it to the stage with Snoop Dog, on the entrance theme of his late beloved friend and WWE wrestler, Eddie Guerrero.



What Did Mysterio Say About the Whole Process?

The 619 superstar revealed that he’d been a Snoop Dog fan all his life, and driving to the stage with him at WrestleMania 39 was a crazy experience. "I was blessed enough last year, because I've been a Snoop Dogg fan my whole life, for him to be able to drive me out to the stage last year at WrestleMania in LA, him driving the Lo-Lo, and me just chilling with him, having his song, that's crazy,” Mysterio said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

On being asked whose idea it was, Mysterio stated that it was Triple H’s idea. "That was Triple H. He's a genius man. I'm sure he has his team he sits around with, but overall, he's always been very creative with what to do, what makes sense, and how do we move forward,” Mysterio said.

Moreover, Mysterio won the match against his son, Dominik, which ended their storyline. After this, Dominik joined The Judgement Day and is presently working with them.

What Has Rey Mysterio Said on His Retirement?

On the same podcast, Rey Mysterio opened up about his retirement plans in WWE. He said that he is indeed monitoring his performance and making sure that everything comes all right for him. He revealed that he would quit the day he felt he wouldn’t be able to do it anymore. “I always tell myself, the day I no longer feel that that's the time to tap out," he said.