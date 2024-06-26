Rey Mysterio Gives His Take on Dominik Mysterio’s Future as Potential World Champion in WWE

Dominik Mysterio’s WWE career took a turn in 2022 after he turned heel on his father, Rey Mysterio. Dirty Dom aligned himself with The Judgment Day, cementing himself as one of the most hated heels in the business. And from a career standpoint, it’s not inconceivable to think that the 27-year-old has a bright future ahead.

That said, his biggest on-screen enemy, Rey Mysterio, believes that Dominik is destined to be a World Champion in the future. As someone who knows Dominik better than anybody in the business, senior Mysterio is confident that Dom Dom is on his path to greatness.

Rey Mysterio is optimistic about Dominik Mysterio’s future in wrestling

With wrestling ingrained in his DNA, it stands to reason that Dominik Mysterio is one of those stars on the roster that will become a World Champion someday. Even though Mysterio has got a lot of work to put in, he is on the right path, learning from the best in the business.

While speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Mysterio was asked whether he believes Dominik Mysterio is a potential future World Champion. The Hall of Famer confidently stated that he sees Dominik as a surefire future World Champion, given that he’s rubbing elbows with top guys like Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and many others.

He stated on Insights, “Yeah, most definitely. Dom is getting really good at what he’s doing and he’s understanding the craft. The fact that he’s where he’s at with such little time, I wish I could be there, or I could have been there with four years of being in the business. I didn’t know sh*t at 4 years. [Look who he’s learned from] Not only me, I mean that, yes, I am his father.”

He further added, “But the fact that he’s been able to be in there with the best Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, John Cena. All these moments are moments that give you the ability to learn. So I think he’s taken very well advantage of those moments and has added him to his career.”

Nonetheless, turning heel was probably the best turning point in the up-and-coming star's career.

The former North American Champion is currently involved in WWE’s hottest storyline, centered around his romance with Liv Morgan. In addition, he is the kayfabe lover of “Mami” Rhea Ripley, one of the most dominant female stars on the roster.

All things considered, Mysterio is undoubtedly on the right track in his WWE career.

Dominik Mysterio set for a WrestleMania rematch next week on Raw

The go-home edition of Raw before Money in the Bank will see a WrestleMania rematch between Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio. The match was made official on last week’s edition of Raw when Domonik Mysterio attacked his father, while the latter was trying to break up the brawl between Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega.

Although Dom Dom found himself on the losing side at WrestleMania 39, this could be an opportunity for him to finally avenge his loss to his father. With the support of Liv Morgan by his side, things are looking up for Dominik Mysterio.