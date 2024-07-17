Rey Mysterio Or Eddie Guerrero: Who Is Dominik Mysterio's Real Father? Find Out

Dominik Mysterio is among the best young talents WWE has to offer at present, having made his in-ring debut four years ago in 2020. Nevertheless, being the son of Rey Mysterio, he took part in different storylines, including the most famous one during the feud between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

The rivalry involved Dominik Mysterio. The Latino Heat thought he was the actual father of the junior Mysterio. Additionally, Eddie believed Dominik was born outside the marriage and that the Mysterio family adopted him. Eddie didn't disclose this until the storyline unfolded.

Now, a grown-up Dominik Mysterio has striking similarities with the late Eddie Guerrero. He keeps a similar mullet hairstyle and mustache like the former WWE Champion.

Moreover, Dominik's wrestling moves are inspired by Eddie Guerrero more than Rey Mysterio. His array of movements in the ring includes Eddie's classic Three Amigos and Frog Splash from the top rope.

Rey and Dominik split up their tag team after teaming up initially. However, seeing the similarity between Dominik Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero in different aspects of their careers, the question may arise whether the latter or Rey Mysterio is the father of Dominik.

Rey Mysterio is the real father of Dominik Mysterio

Despite the on-screen heat, Eddie and Rey were among the closest friends throughout their wrestling careers. They wrestled in WCW and then came to WWE around the same time. The storyline involving the real identity of Dominik Mysterio's father was only for entertainment purposes on WWE programming.

They were such best friends that Rey inked a tattoo in Eddie Guerrero's honor after his sudden demise in 2005. Hence, there is a distinctive difference between kayfabe and real relationships.

In real life, Rey Mysterio married his wife Angie in 1996, and Dominik was born a year later in 1997, making him 27 years old at the moment. Contrasting to the WWE storyline, he was not adopted by his parents.

The custody for Dominik Mysterio match in 2005

SummerSlam 2005 hosted the infamous custody for Dominik Mysterio match. With the custody of a child Dom in line, Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio battled it out in a ladder match. A legal contract of guardianship was hung up above the squared circle.

It was a dramatic match with various twists. A child Dominik even interfered in his father's favor before almost getting attacked by Eddie. In the end, Rey, the biological father of Dominik, won the match, winning the official custody of the eight-year-old.