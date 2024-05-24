Rey Mysterio Pitches Special Stipulation For Son Dominik In WWE Rematch

Rey Mysterio knows that his days in WWE are numbered now. The Hall of Famer is already 49 years old, and has only a few years of in-ring career. Therefore, just like any other responsible father, Rey Mysterio also has some plans for his son, Dominik, in WWE.

Dom being the third generational wrestler of his family, has been good, if not the best so far. When he made his WWE debut in 2019, Rey Mysterio held his hands and kept him close.

He won the Tag Team Championship with Dominik, and then a year later feuded with him at WrestleMania 39. Then Dom joined the Judgement Day fraction, along with Finn Balor, Mami Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and JD Mcdonagh.

And now, Rey Mysterio has a special stipulation for Dominik if the two get on in another match in WWE. And what’s that? The 619 superstar wants to hand over his cherished mask to his son, which has also been Rey’s identity in WWE.



What has Rey Mysterio said about it?

In an interview with CBS Sports, Mysteiro said that though he doesn't have a date in mind, he still wants his son Dominik to inherit his mask in WWE. Rey goes, "The perfect scenario is that Dom would be the right person. And not necessarily to retire me, but to put what matters most to me on the line and that's my mask. It's something I'd be willing to do."

For the unversed, Rey Mysterio wearing a mask isn’t for style statement, but it signifies symbolic strength of the Lucha Libre tradition of Mexico, from where Rey comes. In Lucha Libre, wearing a mask is considered an integral part of a wrestler’s identity.

The mask is so revered that removal of it during a match can also lead to disqualification of the performer. In the Lucha libre culture, winning a Championship is not as important as winning an opponent’s mask in a ‘bet fight’.

Rey Mysterio had lost his mask in a stipulation match in WCW. However, when he came to WWE in 2002, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted him to wear it, recognizing the significance of his Lucha Libre roots.

So, Mysterio wants to put over his son, and hand over his mask to him, during most probably in his last match in WWE.



What did Mysterio say about Eddie Guerrero?

Rey Mysterio and the late WWE wrestler Eddie Guerrero were great friends in WWE. Eddie acted as a mentor to Dominik, and in 2005, Rey and Eddie were part of a storyline about Dominik's custody battle.

Mysterio mentioned that he sees fine prints of Eddie’s characters in Dominik and that’s what makes him glad. “I truly believe that Eddie is getting a kick out of this and, to a certain degree, Eddie has been in Dominik’s corner from the beginning. It’s very special and sentimental to see my son’s growth and to see every now and then a little Eddie-ish in his character, his development, and the way he carries himself,” Rey said.

He added that there is a lot of pride when he sees him and it reminds him so much of moments he lived with Eddie.

Nevertheless, Rey Mysterio and Dominik are now in the same brand, back together on Monday Night RAW, so we might see a rivalry between the two in the future.