Rey Mysterio Reveals Daughter Aalyah’s Reaction To Dominik’s Negative Character in WWE; Says This

Rey Mysterio’s daughter, Aalyah Mysterio, isn’t too glad about her brother Dominik bringing his WWE character home. The 619 superstar revealed recently in an interview, stating that his daughter isn’t too happy about it and at one point even said that she would slap him if he kept on repeating it.

While speaking to Bleacher Report, Mysterio revealed that he understands his daughter’s frustration at her brother, but also added that he knows where Dominik's behavior actually comes from.



What did Rey Mysterio say?

The 619 superstar said that his daughter complains to him that Dominik takes his WWE character too seriously, and if he continues doing so, she might slap him someday.

Mysterio said, “She still says he’s still a d-bag, and he’s always been that way. Sometimes she’ll say, ‘Dom takes his role too seriously. He thinks the same character that he’s on TV has to be at home. I’m just going to slap him'.”

However, Mysterio also revealed that it’s not just Dominik being in his character; his son has always been like that. “Dom has always been that way around the house. Always spontaneous with his remarks, very gritty, but overall, he gets a lot of that from my wife because my wife is like that as well,” he said.

Interestingly, Aalyah Mysterio was involved in WWE's storyline initially in 2020 when she aligned with Buddy Murphy in their kayfabe love story.

Dominik’s negative character in WWE

Rey Mysterio recently also admitted that Dominik's coming out of his shadow was good for him. Mysterio said that the comparisons made between Dominik and him weren’t fair at all.

“The comparisons were, they were made, and of course, he couldn't live up to 'em. Not until we separated and he continued on his own path without having his dad by his side. And that was the best thing that could have ever happened to him,” Mysterio had said.

The 619 superstar also teased his final match against his son, Dominik, with his mask on the line. He said that he would be glad to hand over his prestigious mask to Dominik before retiring.