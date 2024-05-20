Rey Mysterio Reveals He Was ‘Scared Shitless’ After Accidentally Injuring The Undertaker In First WWE Match Ever

WWE superstars are trained performers who are expected to execute the moves safely inside the ring without actually injuring the other wrestlers. The moves that they perform in the ring are practiced stunts learned under trained wrestlers. These movies appear as hard-hitting but they are meant to inflict minimum physical pain to another wrestler.

However, there can be instances when another wrestler actually botches up a move and ends up injuring another wrestler. This might invite strict action against the wrestler. So like this, once Rey Mysterio botched up his 619 moves against The Undertaker during their first match on WWE SmackDown on May 28, 2010.



What happened in the match?

While the match ended up smoothly as per the script, what went wrong was Mysterio’s kick to The Undertaker which accidentally went on to hit his eyeballs socket. Mysterio said that he was scared after executing the move wrongly on The Undertaker.

"I was scared out of my mind," Mysterio said while speaking at the podcast. He stated that even though he had botched up the move, The Undertaker handled the situation well. "He knew it was a mistake," Mysterio said.

The Undertaker, even though got hit on his eyes, he didn’t vent out the frustration inside the ring or at WWE backstage. The rest of the match went as per the script with The Deadman delivering a Tombstone Piledriver on Mysterio and then pinning him.

Times when wrestlers have botched up moves

While the incident between The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio went without notice, there have been times when the wrestlers have taken offense to a wrongly executed move.

For example, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns were involved in a match back in 2012 which was a Tag-Team match, but a botch up from Roman Reigns infuriated Orton to the extent that he even vented out against Reigns.

Similarly, Orton had once called Kofi Kingston “stupid” for forgetting the script and not taking the pinfall. Then there is an instance when Shawn Michales delivered a hard sweet-chin music to The Rock during his match against Triple H.

The kick according to The Rock was hard, and he complained about it to Michales backstage which led to another tension between the two wrestlers. So, in WWE accidental injuries can offend wrestlers and sometimes they can also end careers.

