Rey Mysterio Reveals Who Pitched Dominik's Involvement In WWE Storyline With Late Eddie Guerrero

One of the most classic storylines in WWE at SummerSlam 2005 was the custody battle of Dominik between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guererro. The Latino Heat in this storyline played the heel, while Rey, as usual, was the face in this duel. But Dom was a 7-year-old kid then. The two faced off in SummerSlam 2005 in a high-octane match that got huge attention from the media.

Rey Mysterio recently opened up about that match, how the idea floated, and how his son, Dominik, was eventually brought on board.

What did Rey Mysterio say about Dominik’s involvement in the WWE storyline?

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet in an interview, Rey was asked about who actually pitched this story idea with Dominik's involvement in a WWE storyline with Eddie. Rey replied that it was actually Eddie and Bruce Prichard’s idea that he agreed to.

"I wanna say that, that came from Bruce [Prichard] and Eddie [Guerrero]. I don't know if somebody else had some input in it, but when that idea was brought up to me, I said 'Sure. That sounds cool,” Rey said.

The 619 superstar, who was in his prime those days in WWE, said that he was a bit skeptical about Dom agreeing to it, but then he revealed that since there was money involved, Dom eventually agreed to it.

Mysterio also said that not just him, Eddie, and Bruce Prichard spoke to Dom as well and gave him an idea of how the storyline was going to be.

Eddie is no more, and Rey, who was one of his best friends, remembers him to this date. Rey spoke about how desperately he wished for Eddie to be there and watch Dom hustle inside the ring, in the same way he is doing today. “I can't even imagine the kind of pleasure we would bring to the ring, to the audience of being able to see Dom, Eddie, and myself,” Eddie said.

Rey wanted to team up with Dom in the WWE

The 619 superstar also mentioned that when he was training with Dom, he told him that if his son made it to WWE before he retired, then the two would go on to become the Tag Team champions, which ultimately happened in 2021 at WWE Backlash.

“I remember speaking to Dom before him breaking into WWE when he was training. We would bullsh*t Hey, imagine if you were to make it before I retire and we can do a run together as Tag Team Champions,” Mysterio said on the podcast.

Dominik’s heel turn from Babyface has also been amazing, and Rey even said that Dominik breaking away from him in WWE was a turning point in his career.

