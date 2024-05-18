Rey Mysterio Reveals Why Breaking Up With Dominik in WWE Was Best Decision For His Son

It’s a no-brainer that Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominik Mysterio, is not as great as his father in terms of in-ring skills. And Rey Mysterio knows about it. But then, having too many expectations from a young wrestler and expecting him to perform along the same lines as his father is also too much.

When Dominik Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2018, he was featured in storylines along with his father, Rey. They also won the WWE SmackDown Championships during their tenure at WrestleMania Backlash in 2020, the first time in WWE history that a father-son duo had won the tag team titles.

However, Rey Mysterio knew that his son being under him was exerting undue pressure on Dominik and wasn’t allowing him to grow. And thereby, when Dominik turned heel and feuded with his father in 2022, that was a good decision for Dominik. He was happy because that gave Dominik room to grow and push himself as an individual wrestler rather than being under the shaddow of his father. Mysterio recently opened up about this whole thing.



What did he say?

While speaking at the Jaxxon Podcast, Rey Mysterio said that when Dominik was working with him, comparisons were made, and he couldn't live up to those expectations. But when he separated, he went on his own path without having Rey by his side, and that was the best thing that happened to him.

“The comparisons were, they were made, and of course, he couldn't live up to 'em. Not until we separated and he continued on his own path without having his dad by his side. And that was the best thing that could have ever happened to him,” Rey said.

Rey stated that he’s now 35 years into the industry, having started at 14 and even hustling at 49. “I've been grinding for the past 35 years in this business, this profession. For my son to come in out of nowhere and not have my style, have a different build. He's 6'1. He's about 190. So it was just, it was very hard for him at the beginning to try to adapt and find his role as a wrestler,” Rey said.

Is Rey Mysterio in his final years?

Rey Mysterio is 49 years old and has spent a major portion of his wrestling career with the WWE. He made his debut in 2002 and since then has won the WWE Championship once, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the Intercontinental Championship twice.

Rey is indeed in the final leg of his WWE career, and maybe by next WrestleMania he might call the shots. At present, he is with the RAW brand.

