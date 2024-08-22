Rey Mysterio Wants Mask vs Mullet Match Against Dominik: ‘That or His Dirty Sanchez’

Rey Mysterio is not done with son Dominik yet. He now wants another match against his son, and this time, he also wants to get his mustache and hair removed. While speaking at WWE’s Fanatics Fest event, the 619 superstar said that if a trilogy match happens, he would be willing to put his mask on the line, while Dominik should put his hair.

“If that trilogy does happen, and when it does, I am willing to put my mask on the line. And he loves his mullet so much. So, I would be expecting him to put his mullet on the line. That or his Dirty Sanchez (mustache),” he said.

After beating Dominik at WrestleMania 39, it was thought that the father-son story was over. But Rey Mysterio wants one final match against his son. And not just at WrestleMania 39; at WrestleMania 40, Mysterio had defeated Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar along with Andrade on his side.

Dominik started well-off with Rey Mysterio until he turned heel at Clash at the Castle 2022 when he attacked Edge and Rey and joined the Judgement Day. While Rey might not have liked turning heel, it worked for Dominik.

His popularity has risen very sharply ever since he joined the faction. Mysterio even broke his character while talking about Dominik’s rise in WWE , saying that Dom’s success in such a short time has even surprised him.

“I'm his father, and I didn't think that he would pick up as fast as he has and I've always known deep down inside my heart that my son was going to be bigger than his father. I didn't know in what way, but I just knew that he was gonna do things that I wasn't able to do, and he was going to take it to the next level,” Mysterio.

Speaking about his retirement from WWE, which seems very close, Rey said that he wants it to happen in such a way that he gets to thank all his WWE fans and supporters worldwide. “Maybe even a farewell tour, I don’t know,” Rey said. He stated that since he won’t be returning to the squared circle once he retires, he wants his final match to be memorable.

Rey made his WWE debut in 2002 and went to stay with the company till 2015. During this stint, he won the WWE Championship once and the World Heavyweight Championship twice. He left WWE for a brief period in 2018 to work at NJPW and other independent promotions. He returned to WWE in 2018 at Royal Rumble and has been there since then. In 2023, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

