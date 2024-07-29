Reyes Moronta Cause of Death: How Did 31-Year-Old Former MLB Pitcher Die?

Reyes Moronta, a former big league pitcher who dominated the San Francisco Giants' bullpen over two seasons, died on Sunday. He was 31.

From 2017 to 2023, Moronta spent parts of seven seasons with four different major league teams, including four or more seasons with the Giants. The right-hander pitched in two games with the Los Angeles Angels last season before signing with the Bravos de Leon this year, who released him last week.

What was the Reyes Moronta’s cause of death?

The Mexican Baseball League and Reyes' old team, the Bravos de Leon, confirmed his death on Monday. According to ESPN and Dominican news source El Pregonero, Moronta had been driving an all-terrain vehicle.

"The Mexican Baseball League deeply regrets the death of former player Reyes Moronta," the league said in a statement. "We join in the grief that overwhelms his family, friends and former colleagues. Rest in peace."

Moronta was driving a four-wheeler home when the accident occurred, according to MLB insider Héctor Gómez, who published a photo of a four-wheeler on its side and quoted a person "very close" to Moronta in a post on X.

The collision occurred in the Quinigua area, near Santiago de los Caballeros, according to Dominican news site El Pregonero.

The right-handed reliever formerly worked for the Giants, Dodgers, and Diamondbacks before making two appearances with the Angels in 2023.

Advertisement

In 177 major league games, Moronta was 10-11 with a 3.05 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 171 1/3 innings.

Reyes Moronta made MLB debut with Giants

Moronta began his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants in 2017 and went on to play for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Los Angeles Angels. In 177 career games, he has a 3.05 ERA with 202 strikeouts.

The right-hander's greatest season was in 2018 when he struck out 79 hitters in 65 innings and had a 2.49 ERA. His 1.1 WAR rated third among Giants relievers, according to FanGraphs.

Moronta's final MLB appearance was with the Angels on May 24, 2023. He gave up two walks and one earned run in 0.2 innings.

Moronta was born to Francisco and Ivonne Moronta in Santiago, Dominican Republic, as the youngest of five children. His father drove a truck, while his mother made cigars at a nearby business. He grew up in Quinigua, a 700-person rural village located 5 miles (8.0 kilometers) north of Santiago. He finished his high school education at Milagros Hernández Lyceum in Villa González.

Advertisement

Moronta, then 17, signed with the San Francisco Giants as an international free agent in September 2010 for $15,000. In 2016, he began playing in the major leagues, however his career was cut short due to injuries.

Also Read: Where Is Every MLB Team Located? List of MLB Teams and Stadiums