Rhea Ripley Blames Liv Morgan for Ignoring Warnings After Public Humiliation on WWE Raw: ‘Stay Out of My Business’

The rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan is now very personal. It all started when Rhea Ripley launched a blindside attack on Morgan on an edition of Raw in 2023.

The Eradicator injured Liv Morgan’s arm in a vicious steel chair attack, putting her on the shelf for almost six months. Morgan then returned the favor by attacking Rhea Ripley after WrestleMania XL, forcing her to relinquish the Women’s World Championship.

On the latest edition of Raw, however, Rhea Ripley had the last laugh when Morgan faced utter humiliation after being brutally rebuked by Dominik. In light of what happened on Raw, Rhea Ripley took to social media to blame Liv Morgan for ignoring her warnings.

Rhea Ripley blames Liv Morgan for being a bad listener

Liv Morgan was in for a rude awakening on Raw, as she was verbally torn to shreds by Dominik Mysterio. While Morgan expected ‘Daddy Dom’ to proclaim his love for her in front of Rhea Ripley, Dom Dom unleashed a diatribe at Morgan in Spanglish.

This led Morgan to cry her eyes out in front of the crowd and backstage, while Ripley laughed at Morgan’s heartbreak. Taking to X, Rhea Ripley blamed Liv Morgan for ignoring the fair warnings she was given time and again.

Reacting to the USA Network’s assumption that the rivalry started with Rhea Ripley breaking Liv Morgan’s arm last year, the former Women’s World Champion stated, "Told her multiple times to stay out of my business… Not my fault she’s NEVER been a good listener."

At this point, the rivalry between the duo has escalated beyond the point of no return. Morgan vowed to take everything that’s near and dear to Ripley away from her. And to a certain extent, she succeeded, as she claimed the Women’s World Championship in Ripley’s absence.

She also came very close to enchanting Dominik Mysterio away from his ‘Mami’, only to learn the hard way that Mysterio’s loyalties lie with Rhea Ripley. Nonetheless, we will have to wait and see what happens on the go-home edition of Raw ahead of SummerSlam 2024.

Dominik Mysterio’s potential blunder could cost Rhea Ripley her match at SummerSlam

The very reason why Liv Morgan is holding the Women’s World Championship is due to Dominik Mysterio’s inadvertent assistance to her on two different occasions. At the King and Queen of the Ring event, Dominik Mysterio made his way to the ringside during Liv Morgan’s match against then-champion Becky Lynch.

With the referee distracted, Dominik Mysterio slid a steel chair inside the ring, instructing Lynch to use it on Morgan.

However, Dom’s plan backfired, as Lynch took an Oblivion right on the steel chair, losing her Women’s World Championship.

The next night, Morgan and Lynch squared off in a championship rematch in a steel cage. And again, Mysterio made his way out and caused chaos, inadvertently helping Morgan to retain her championship.

If history is anything to go by, Mysterio could slip up again and cost Rhea Ripley the chance to win the Women’s World Title at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen how things play out for Rhea Ripley at the biggest party of the summer.

