Rhea Ripley Enters the Battlefield After Call of Duty Releases Season 5 Trailer as Part of WWE Deal

Over the years, WWE has gained a lot of mainstream attention. And as WWE continues to expand its mainstream influence, it opens the doors for its top stars with exciting new opportunities.

It’s not uncommon to see wrestling stars having crossover into video games. One of the major attractions in the company presently is Rhea Ripley, who has been featured in a popular military video game franchise, Call of Duty.

The former Women’s World Champion, known for her formidable presence in the Stamford-based company, is seen donning her signature outfit in the game as a playable character.

Call of Duty unveils Rhea Ripley’s first look in season 5 trailer

The Call of Duty video game franchise recently announced its partnership with WWE on X. As mentioned earlier, this exciting collaboration has featured Rhea Ripley as one of the playable characters in the game.

Taking to X, the video game franchise released the Call of Duty season 5 trailer, revealing Rhea Ripley’s first look. Interestingly, her character in the game mirrors her gimmick, as she is seen wearing the ‘Dirty Dom’ choker and sporting her gothic appearance.

The Judgment Day member will be a new Operator in the game’s Warzone and MW3. In the trailer, ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley is seen using a variety of firearms and a massive sledgehammer.

Advertisement

The game also includes a wrestling ring and popular wrestling moves, including Cody Rhodes’ Cross Rhodes. This isn’t the first time that a WWE superstar has been featured in a video game.

The likes of John Cena, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair were recently featured in Fortnite, with Lynch and Belair getting custom skins in the game.

Also Read: Is There Any Undertaker Skin In Fortnite? Find Out

Nonetheless, Rhea Ripley’s casting in Call of Duty season 5 is a testament to her rising popularity, not just within WWE, but also among new audiences.

Rhea Ripley gearing up for rematch against Liv Morgan at SummerSlam

After a three-month hiatus due to an injury, Rhea Ripley finally made her much-awaited comeback on the July 15 edition of Monday Night Raw. Her return not only meant bad news for Liv Morgan but also for Dominik Mysterio, as he has lately been involved in a steamy storyline with the reigning Women’s World Champion.

Advertisement

On the latest edition of Raw, WWE even recreated a popular Eddie and Chyna segment with Dom and Rhea Ripley. During the episode, Rhea Ripley challenged Liv Morgan for the Women’s World title, the championship that she never lost, at the Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam 2024.

Read More: Major Update on Rhea Ripley's Injury Ahead of Summer Slam 2024

It will be interesting to see how this love triangle develops in the lead-up to the premium live event in August.