Rhea Ripley Hilariously Roasts New Judgement Day and Bloodline With Meme of Roman Reigns, Herself

SummerSlam 2024 will go down in history as an event that saw multiple iconic betrayals and the start of a whole new era in WWE. The Judgment Day was dismantled after Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor betrayed Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

The Judgement Day is not the only faction that has fallen apart. The Bloodline is another faction that has gone through a lot since Roman Reigns lost his title and decided to take some time off from television. Solo Sikoa crowned himself the new Tribal Chief, kicking out old OG members left in the faction, recruiting some new peeps under his wing, and forming his own version of Bloodline.

At SummerSlam 2024, The Original Tribal Chief made his much-awaited return and absolutely shattered self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa with a skull-crashing Superman punch followed by a wrenching spear, breaking Sikoa's body into two and knocking him out for a straight 3 seconds.

Now, Rhea Ripley has shared a meme on her official Instagram account where Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley are standing side by side with puppet boxes in their hands. Ripley has a box with Liv Morgon, Dominik Mysterio, Finn, and the rest of the new crew in the box as puppets.

Roman Reigns has a box with all members of the new Bloodline in it as puppets, and both Roman and Rhea are wearing hats with ‘OG,” and it had an additional tagline, “Originals are Better.”

Both Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley were reigning champions. The leaders of their gold-dripped factions dominated their respective divisions, and both were undefeated for a long time. After a long heel run, both turned the baby's face. Do you have a shocking team-up of Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns in the future to neutralize Judgement Day and Bloodline?

SummerSlam 2024 was the 37th edition of SummerSlam PLE, and this year’s SummerSlam will be remembered as one of the best events in history. WWE has surpassed multiple records since Roman Reigns’s return; it became the biggest WWE return at SummerSlam after it gained 100 million views in 24 hours on all WWE socials; Rhea Ripley’s shoulder relocating reel has single-handedly garnered 51 million views; and much more. Here are all the matches and results of SummerSlam 2024.

1. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan (c) WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match, Liv Morgan retains after Dominik Mysterio turns on Rhea Ripley and kisses Liv Morgan.

2. Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk with Seth Rollins as Special Guest Referee Drew McIntyre wins.

3. Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight WWE United States Championship singles match, LA Knight becomes the new United States Champion.

4. Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax, Queen of the Ring—WWE Women's Championship singles match Nia Jax becomes the new champion, with the help of Tiffany Stratton.

5. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker WWE Intercontinental Championship match Bron Breakker becomes the new Intercontinental Champion.

6. Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther King of the Ring—WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match Gunther becomes the new WWE Heavyweight Champion after Finn Balor turns heel on Damian Priest.

7. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa WWE Undisputed Championship singles match Cody Rhodes retained it after Roman Reigns returned and attacked Solo Sikoa.

