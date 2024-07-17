Rhea Ripley is Not Yet Cleared To Compete in Ring Amid Shoulder Injury: WWE Report

Former WWE women's champion Rhwea Ripley finally made her return to the WWE ring after a layoff of almost three long months; Rhea Ripley had to withdraw from the WWE Women's world heavyweight championship after she was injured and needed time to recover from her injury.

Liv Morgan was the one who sent Mami home for three long months. Liv Morgan launched an attack on Rhea Ripley from behind at the Raw after WrestleMania XL. As Morgan attacked Rhea she got shown in the door, and her shoulder connected to the door awkwardly leading to the shoulder injury and sidelined her for a while.

In the meantime, as Liv Morgan promised Mami before she took time off, she started snatching everything that belonged to Rhea Ripley. Queen of Extreme began by capturing the WWE women's world heavyweight championship after she defeated Becky Lynch at Backlash 2024. The next target for Liv was the kayfabe boyfriend of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio. Liv went on with a romantic angle with Dirty Dom.

Rhea Ripley’s injury report

On the July 8th edition of Monday Night Raw, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio teamed up to face the team of Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega in the main event; Dirty Dom, for the first time, pinned his father, Rey Mysterio to take away victory for himself. In the end, Liv Morgan jumped Dominik Mysterio to kiss him. Shockingly, Rhea Ripley made her return and confronted Dominik Mysterio.

Today, at the recent edition. Rhea Ripley addressed the WWE Universe and challenged Liv Morgan at Summer Slam 2024.

A recent report by Pwinisder suggests Rhea Ripley is still not cleared to compete, which is the primary reason she has been kept away from physical altercations. The report even suggests she will not engage in any physical altercation before Summer Slam 2024.

Summer Slam is the next pay-per-view WWE is eyeing hosting. Summer Slam 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bayley wants more storylines like Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan

The storyline between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan is getting a lot of attention. After a long time, WWE has crafted something exciting in the women's division: a storyline that focuses more on the story than wrestling or the title.

WWE women's champion Bayley recently gave an interview on the What Do You Wanna Talk About Podcast as she expressed that she feels like WWE should actually craft more stories in the men's men's di, visions like Rhea Ripley Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, involving more WWE superstars in storylines.

Bayley said, “More personal stories show the different sides of the girls. I think the more we can show the women interact with each other or with the guys and show different sides of us, the more we can show the range that we all have.”

WWE Monday Night Raw 7/12 Result

Rhea Ripley challenges LIV Morgan

Sheamus defeats Bronson Reed (Singles Match)

Sonya Deville defeats Shayna Baszler (Singles Match)

Gunther and Damian Prriest Segment

Damian Priest defeats Braun Strowman (Singles Match)

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler defeats Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (Tag Team Match)

Jey Uso def. Dominik Mysterio

Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov (Singles Match Ends in No Contest | WWE Intercontinental Title)

