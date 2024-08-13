Rhea Ripley Leaves WWE Fans in Stitches After Destroying Dominik Mysterio with X-Rated Burn: 'It Wasn't Big Enough'

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley is a total badass. She was hurt and broken after Dominik Mysterio betrayed her at SummerSlam 2024. He helped Liv Morgan retain her championship and locked lips with the Queen of Extreme in front of a heartbroken Mami.

Rhea Ripley wasn’t alone in being betrayed on SummerSlam 2024; Finn Balor double-crossed another leader of The Judgement Day faction, Damian Priest. Prince came out to cheer Damian Priest against Gunther, and when Priest almost retained his championship, Finn Balor turned his back on Priest. He put Gunther's leg on a rope, which distracted The Archer of Infamy and gave Gunther time to recover. The Ring General managed to defeat Damian Priest and was crowned as the new champion.

The Judgement Day is now divided into two parts. The New Judgement Day with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDhonga, and Carlito, and the OG leaders of Judgement Day, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, on one side.

And amidst all of this, Rhea Ripley kicked off the August 12th edition of Monday Night RAW, and while addressing fans, Mami brutally trolled her ex-boyfriend Dominik Mysterio. She stated, “Dominik (Mysterio), you stabbed me in the back, and the thing is, this is probably something you've heard before, It just wasn’t deep enough."

The hilarious X-rated remark by Rhea Ripley left fans giggling, and now WWE fanatics are reacting to Mami's comment, which went viral on social media. An X account named WrestleOps shared the clip of Rhea Ripley destroying Dominik Mysterio’s manhood with her roast.

A fan commented and expressed his reaction, “Dang Dirty Dom, She saying you got a tiny peen.”



Another fan reacted, “Great line. Latino Heat has a small thermostat.”



Another fan reacted and expressed, “Eddie Guerrero's golden boy, Dominik, is stepping right into his old man's villainous shoes—living up to the legacy by becoming Raw's top heel. Guess being a sneaky legend runs in the family.”



Another fan reacted and expressed, “Saying this like she wasn’t ripping shirts off of people to give him a napkin is insane.”

Another fan shared his thoughts on Mami’s hilarious comment and suggested the best reply to Rhea Ripley’s roast with Triple H’s classic reply back then to Stephanie McMahon: “Dom can counter that with the classic, Even a 747 looks small when it’s flying into the Grand Canyon.”

WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan and her Daddy Dom were at the top of the staircase at the entry point to reply to Rhea Ripley. At that time, Dominik Mysterio addressed why he chose to betray Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024.

Dominik Mysterio revealed he finally got the woman he deserved; he is a man, and he wants to be treated like one. Dirty Dom revealed Mami tried to change and didn’t let him be him. He even mentioned it was embarrassing when Rhea Ripley was bossing around him. A grown man calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’ was embarrassing.

Daddy Dominik of Liv Morgan continued that now he has a woman (Liv Morgan) who regards him as Daddy, gives him trendies whenever he wants, lets him play video games, and lets him be him. Most importantly, she helped him do something Rhea Ripley could not do for him: beat his deadbeat dad finally.

WWE has officially announced Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are going to lock horns with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE in a mixed tag team match.

