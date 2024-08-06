Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Possibly Going After WWE Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley's physical prowess helps her stand out from the rest of the women's division. Mami is muscular, and strong, and has occasionally crossed paths with male talents, similar to how Chyna did in the Attitude Era. Recently, she talked about her willingness to win the men's division's mid-card belt, the Intercontinental Championship.

The former World Women's Champion recently sat down for an interview with Foundation Radio's Adam Barnard. Speaking to the host, she revealed her interest in winning the prestigious Intercontinental Title at one point in her career.

" Yeah. I’d be stupid to say no. I haven’t seen much of that lately. I saw it maybe a few months back when I was beating up all the guys. I would absolutely love that. That would be a real historic moment", said Rhea Ripley about the possibility of capturing the belt.

She further added that it would be an honor for her to follow in the footsteps of Chyna, who won the Intercontinental Championship two times in her prime. The historic win would be a positive step toward women's evolution.

In her opinion, if Ripley wins the Intercontinental title for the first time in her career, she would be able to take over the men's division for a while, demonstrating the capability of women going head to head with men in the ring of WWE.

Since the beginning of her WWE career, Rhea Ripley has drawn comparisons with the former Women's and Intercontinental Champion, Chyna. The Mami of WWE not only has a well-built sculpted physique like the Ninth Wonder of the World did, but she also possesses a similar aura and presence in the squared circle.

Nevertheless, Mami is currently caught up in a feud with Liv Morgan. After Dominik Mysterio recently turned on Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam, the latter switched into a babyface, fighting against the injustice of The Judgement Day.

Her feud with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan is likely to continue, as she would be seeking revenge on the Dirty Dom for the betrayal at the Biggest Party of the Summer. In the meantime, the possibility of an intergender match between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio cannot be dismissed.

The current Intercontinental Champion is Bron Breakker. As long as Rhea Ripley is entangled in the rivalry with Morgan and Dom Dom, she will not move to a different storyline to compete for the prestigious belt of the men's division.