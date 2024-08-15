Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Whether She Really Hates Dominik Mysterio After SummerSlam 2024 Betrayal

At SummerSlam 2024, former WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio shockingly betrayed his girlfriend, Rhea Ripley, for WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan in the match's ending.

In the ending moments of the championship match between Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan, The Queen of Extreme was getting brutalized, and she decided to pull off the most heelish trick and went to grab a steal chair and tried to strike Mami with the chair to get herself disqualified and retain her championship.

Just before Liv Morgan could pull off the move, Rhea Ripley planted a big boot on her face. Mami was extremely mad at the Queen of Extreme for what she had done to her in the past few months, and she herself was ready to punish Morgan for her deeds and almost swung the chair on Morgan's back.

But before Mami could take Liv Morgan, Dominik convinced her not to get herself disqualified or else Liv Morgan would retain her championship; Rhea Ripley agreed, and shockingly, Dominik Mysterio distracted the referee, threw a chair inside the ring to help Liv, and she planted the face of confused Rhea Ripley on the steam chair with her signature move and retained her championship.

Recently, Rhea Ripley hosted a live stream on her official YouTube channel, where she was at home working out. During the live session, she was asked if she really hates Dominik Mysterio after he betrayed her at SummerSlam 2024 and went on to kiss Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley acknowledges the fact she is pissed about what Dominik Mysterio has done to her and backstabbed her, but she would never actually hate him that way.

Mami stated, “I don’t think I fully hate him. Obviously, he pissed me off, but I don’t think I can ever properly hate him because, legit, the last couple of years going to work have been so easy and pleasurable; it’s been amazing. Watching him grow to the man he became, he’s not that anymore; he became a man who was doing well for himself.”



Former WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion further said even after what Dominik Mysterio had done to her, she is still proud of him, and she could never hate in that way due to the time they have and the growth they crafted as they traveled the world together. Still, Dominik Mysterio has pissed her and broken her heart, and now she will break every single limp of his body.

On the August 12th edition of Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley kicked off the show where she made a nasty comment about Dominik Mysterio that left fans giggling; on the same night, WWE officially announced the team of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio would face the team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024.

The Bash in the Berlin 2024 international premium live event is set to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. Other than the mixed tag team match, two major title matches for the card are announced. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will defend his championship against Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes will defend his championship against Kevin Ownes.

