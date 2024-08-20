Rhea Ripley Responds to Liv Morgan Mocking Her by Wearing T-Shirt With Her Crying Face on It: ‘Obsessive Fan Behavior’

The rivalry between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley is heating up, with the duo set to cross paths in a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin after teaming up with Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. During a promo on RAW this week, Morgan wore a t-shirt with Ripley's face on it. Mami promptly addressed her opponent's obsessive behavior.

Responding to the promo video posted by WWE on X (formerly Twitter), Rhea Ripley wrote, "Making her own Rhea merch...obsessive fan behavior...".

During the intense promo on Monday Night RAW, the Women's World Champion said, " Rhea, Damian, if you two think you stand a chance against us at Bash in Berlin, you must be out of your minds because we are the most dominant couple in the history of WWE. And besides, no one leaves a finger on my Daddy Dom and gets away with it. So, at Bash in Berlin, it will be us on top, which is exactly where we like it."

While it was a great promo, Liv was accompanied by her new boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio. She wore a t-shirt of Rhea Ripley, who looked tearful and disappointed in the picture. It was a clever way to poke her opponent besides those harsh words during the promo.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, apart from in-ring battles, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have been having constant issues on social media. They recently got into a huge fight X, directly calling out each other. In addition, an angry Rhea Ripley recently called out Liv Morgan fans, saying she would never apologize for actions, and instead asked Roman Reigns to apologize .

Rhea Ripley also cut a promo on the flagship show this week, targeting Liv Morgan and her Daddy Dom. Taking a shot at the reigning World Women's Champion, Mami called her a discounted Rhea Ripley, denying that she had taken everything from her.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, known as Terror Twins, came face to face with the new Judgement Day on this week's episode of RAW. Despite Priest's initial attempt to fend off the Judgement Day members, the numbers game caught him. Morgan came to the rescue of Daddy Dom once again. After Liv attacked Rhea, Judgement Day stood tall, destroying Terror Twins.

Advertisement

The fans are behind the new babyfaces, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, both of whom altered their characters at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if Terror Twins overcome challenges from Dominik, Liv, and the rest of the Judgement Day at Bash in Berlin.