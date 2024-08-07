Rhea Ripley Reveals Husband Buddy Matthews Reaction to Dominik Mysterio-Liv Morgan Love Triangle Storyline

The saga between former WWE women's world heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley and current champion Liv Morgan is indeed one of the best WWE storylines in recent memory.

The turning point in the careers of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio was joining a faction; in 2022, the Judgement Day group Damian Presit, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor began to attack Dominik, Rey, and Edge, and Rhea Ripley used to target Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio turned heel on his father and joined The Judgement Day faction. WWE Universe liked the change, especially the relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, which turned out to be a romantic relationship on-screen. Due to the need for characters, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio had to get engaged in some romantic moments.

Before their on-screen breakup at SummerSlam 2024, Rhea Ripley had a fun conversation with Tvinsider. At one point, she was asked how the romantic storylines and her WWE schedule affected her married life.

Rhea Ripley broke her character and expressed that she feels blessed because she is married to Buddy (Murphy), a former WWE superstar and current AEW star. Buddy understands the nature of business and what it takes to be at the top of the game. Importantly, he understands her schedule, as he himself is part of the professional wrestling industry.

Later, she talked about her on-screen romance with Dominik Mysterio and how it has affected her relationship with her husband. She said, “He was in the same sort of thing with Aalyah Mysterio. I feel like us keeping communication of what is going on is the level of respect that is needed between an actual relationship and an onscreen relationship. He knows I love him, and I feel safe with him. And he feels safe with me, nothing will change that.”

SummerSlam 2024 was the turning point in the rivalry and marked a new chapter in the storyline between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. At SummerSlam 2024, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan were all set to fight for the WWE Women's World Heavyweight championship.

In the final moments of the match, Liv Morgan went on to pull a steal chair to execute the cheapest heel tactic: disqualifying herself from the championship contest and retaining her championship, but before she could pull strings, Rhea Ripley planted a big boot on the face of Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley went on to unleash her rage on Liv Morgan. Just a second before Ripley could swing a chair on Morgan's back, Dominik Mysterio snatched the chair from Mami’s hand and told her she could not win the championship if she turned a chair on Liv.

After Rhea Ripley gave the chair to Dominik Mysterio, he decided to distract the referee and threw the stolen chair in the ring with the help of her Daddy Dom. Liv Morgan planted her finisher on Rhea Ripley on the surface of the stolen chair and pinned Mami to retain her championship.

In the end, Dominik Mysterio violently kissed Liv Morgan in front of the whole SummerSlam 2024 crowd and Rhea Ripley. Fans are excited to discover what’s next in this storyline.

