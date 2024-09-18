Rhea Ripley Reveals She Cried After Judgment Day Split in WWE; Discloses Why It Was Heartbreaking for Her

Former WWE Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley, was distraught when her faction, Judgment Day, finally split at SummerSlam 2024. The group, which started with Edge, Damian Priest, and Ripley herself in 2022, saw several additions over the last two years, including Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

The faction met its tragic end at SummerSlam when Dominik Mysterio turned on Ripley, while Finn Bálor betrayed Damian Priest. Although the split was part of the storyline (kayfabe), it still had a profound emotional impact on Ripley.

It was later reported that a member of the faction had been seen crying backstage, but the identity of the person was not initially known. During a recent appearance on The Wrestling Classic, Ripley revealed that it was indeed her who had been weeping.

“The Judgment Day was really family to me, like it really was. It has helped my career so much more than I can actually put into words because I feel like that was when I started opening up and feeling comfortable going out there in front of the crowd because I had the boys to fall back on. So it was really emotional for me,” TJR Wrestling quoted Ripley as saying.

Ripley further stated that she isn’t ashamed of the fact that she wept bitterly after the faction ended. According to her, the last two and a half years were special, and she knew she couldn’t go back to that time.

She explained that the boys were like family to her, and she was deeply saddened by the end of it all. However, The Eradicator acknowledged that they were all moving toward something better, and she was glad that something good was expected to come from it.

“That was the most fun I’ve had in my career in a long time. I felt invincible. I felt like I could go out there and just be a cheeky little menace, get away with it for real, and have fun with my friends,” Ripley said.

Following the Judgment Day split, Rhea Ripley teamed up with Damian Priest, and the two are now known as the Terror Twins. At the recently concluded WWE Premium Live Event, Bash in Berlin on August 31, Ripley and Priest defeated Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match.

Next, Ripley is set to face Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship at Bad Blood on October 5, 2024.